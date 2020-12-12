PHOTO NEWS

L-R: Yakubu Gontor, Director, Finance Services Department, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Abbia Udofia, Director, Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Department, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC); Josephine Amuwa, Director, Legal and Regulatory Services Department, NCC; Usman Malah, Director, Human Capital and Administration Department/Chairman, NCC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU); Alice Bolarinwa, Oath Administrator, ICPC; Alkasim Umar, Head, Compliance Monitoring/Member, ACTU, during the Inauguration and Induction of the NCC-Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) yesterday, in Abuja.