37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Features

2020 World Disability day in Enugu: People with disability honours German leprosy Association, Bina Foundation, others

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that the 2020 Word disability day as celebrated in ENUGU state on Saturday, December 5, was marked with award of excellence and appreciation to organisations and individuals who either in cash or kind impacted on the lives of members of ‘Joint National Association of persons with disability (JONAPWD).

At an event tagged “Disability dexterity summit” packaged in partnership with Bina Foundation, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), based at Thinkers Corner, Enugu, JONAPWD, described the awardees as having played and still playing vital roles in the life of the association or some of its members.

In a remark by the chairman of the association (blind wing) Mr OnyebuchiMba, JONAPWD, extolled the German Leprosy Association in Nigeria for being in for front of organisations that have offered gainful employment opportunities to its members.

The association reckoned the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province, His Grace, Rev. Dr Emmanuel OlisaChukwuma, Who doubles as the Bishop of Enugu diocese (Anglican Communion) for his benevolence and scholarship awards extended to some People with disability in Enugu state. JONAPWD extended its award of appreciation to the Catholic Bishop of Enugu diocese, Moss Rev. CallistusOnaga, for similar reasons.

JONAPWD recognised the services and contribution of an Enugu based Non-governmental organisation ‘Bina Foundation’ as very unique through offering Free skill acquisition training to People with special needs, and supporting them to establish works, housing of their own after the training exercise.

The association noted that Bina foundation is also in the fore font of promoting blind football in Nigeria. To an extent to producing blind national football team for Nigeria, known as ‘Star Eagles which came fourth in the African blind football championship, hosted in Enugu in 2018.

The President/Founder of Bina Foundation, Lady IfeomaAtuegwu, who was physically present for the award gave gratitude to God Almighty for giving her caring for people with disability.

She gave kudos to her husband, Sir Chris Átuegwu, the Managing Director, Michelle laboratories Ltd, as the financial facilitator of activities of Bina foundation.

The President General OhanaezeNdigbo, Chief NniaNwodo, who was the special guest of the 2020 World disability day in Enugu, pledged a Cash donation of two hundred and fifty thousand naira to the JONAPWD.

The leadership of JONAPWD while appreciating Nwodo’s donation pleaded with him to facilitate their tall dream of which is to have audience with Governor Ugwuanyi.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nasarawa: Jeopardising unity with primordial sentiments

Editor

Mgbidi: Pilgrimage ground where nations gather for signs, wonders

Editor

Enugu doctors celebrate as court acquits members of forgery, fraud allegations

Editor

IGBOEZUE tasks FG over insecurity, asks Buhari to resign or sit up

Editor

Not yet Uhuru for Nigeria @ 60, says Archbishop Martins

Editor

GOREM Pastor foresees political betrayals, death of prominent men of God in 2020

Editor

UNIZIK 2019/2020 Matriculation: Prof Esimone warns students against, cultism, certificate forgery

Editor

5G Technology: Getting the facts right

William Orji [Author]

ECOWAS @45 : Parliament promises policies geared towards tackling pandemic in the region

Editor

IPCR preaches peace in Nnewi

Editor

Tom Samson urges teachers to have fear of God

Editor

UNESCO jingle: LASU alumni’s entry makes top 10, as student receives Diana Award 2020

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More