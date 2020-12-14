2020 World Disability day in Enugu: People with disability honours German leprosy Association, Bina Foundation, others

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that the 2020 Word disability day as celebrated in ENUGU state on Saturday, December 5, was marked with award of excellence and appreciation to organisations and individuals who either in cash or kind impacted on the lives of members of ‘Joint National Association of persons with disability (JONAPWD).

At an event tagged “Disability dexterity summit” packaged in partnership with Bina Foundation, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), based at Thinkers Corner, Enugu, JONAPWD, described the awardees as having played and still playing vital roles in the life of the association or some of its members.

In a remark by the chairman of the association (blind wing) Mr OnyebuchiMba, JONAPWD, extolled the German Leprosy Association in Nigeria for being in for front of organisations that have offered gainful employment opportunities to its members.

The association reckoned the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province, His Grace, Rev. Dr Emmanuel OlisaChukwuma, Who doubles as the Bishop of Enugu diocese (Anglican Communion) for his benevolence and scholarship awards extended to some People with disability in Enugu state. JONAPWD extended its award of appreciation to the Catholic Bishop of Enugu diocese, Moss Rev. CallistusOnaga, for similar reasons.

JONAPWD recognised the services and contribution of an Enugu based Non-governmental organisation ‘Bina Foundation’ as very unique through offering Free skill acquisition training to People with special needs, and supporting them to establish works, housing of their own after the training exercise.

The association noted that Bina foundation is also in the fore font of promoting blind football in Nigeria. To an extent to producing blind national football team for Nigeria, known as ‘Star Eagles which came fourth in the African blind football championship, hosted in Enugu in 2018.

The President/Founder of Bina Foundation, Lady IfeomaAtuegwu, who was physically present for the award gave gratitude to God Almighty for giving her caring for people with disability.

She gave kudos to her husband, Sir Chris Átuegwu, the Managing Director, Michelle laboratories Ltd, as the financial facilitator of activities of Bina foundation.

The President General OhanaezeNdigbo, Chief NniaNwodo, who was the special guest of the 2020 World disability day in Enugu, pledged a Cash donation of two hundred and fifty thousand naira to the JONAPWD.

The leadership of JONAPWD while appreciating Nwodo’s donation pleaded with him to facilitate their tall dream of which is to have audience with Governor Ugwuanyi.