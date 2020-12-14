37 C
Abuja
Ex-NBA scribe Afam Osigwe, ICPC boss, 70 others to bag SAN rank today

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A former General-Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe; the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye are among the 72 legal luminaries to be conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) today.

The ceremony will be held at the main Chamber of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

In a statement penultimate Friday by the Director, Press and Information at the Supreme Court on behalf of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Dr. Festus Akande, said the committee at its 143rd plenary session elevated 72 legal practitioners to the Inner Bar.

He stated that the rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Other SAN awardees include:Terkura Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Osiidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammad Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed and Gideon Musa Kuttu.

Others are: Abdullahi YahayaTijanni Alkali Gazali, Mella Audu Nunghe, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba, Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed, Hussaini Zakariyau, Dr. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa,Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom and Lotanna Chuka Okoli.

Also on the list are Tochukwu Dominic Maduka Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, Lawrence Fubara Anga, Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, and Yusuf Asamah Kadiri.

Included are: Babalola George Olatunde , Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Babatunde John Kwame Ogala and Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke (Ms).

Others are: Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri, Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni , Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Oladapo Akande Aminosun, Gideoan Musa Kuttu, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Nureini Oladoye Jimoh, Remi Peter Olatubora, Abimbola Oluseun Mobolaji, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Dafa Adekunle Awosika, Musibau Adetunbi, John Mofolorunsho Mustapha Majiyagbe, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke,.

The successful law professionals from the academia include: Prof. Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof. Ihesiene Erugo Sampson , Prof. Oyewo Edward Oyelowo, Prof. Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof. Zacheus Adangor, Prof. Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu and Dr. Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.

