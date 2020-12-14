FUAM gets 8.25mw solar power plant from REA

The Rural Electricity Agency (REA) has commissioned a 8.25mega watts Solar Hybrid Power plant at Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State.

As a result, FUAM students and teaching staff now have access to electricity supply from the university 8.25 MW solar hybrid power plant.

Under implementation by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) is a federal government intervention focused on developing off-grid, dedicated and independent power plants, as well as rehabilitating existing distribution infrastructure to supply clean and reliable power to 37 federal universities and 7 affiliated university teaching hospitals.

Additionally, the Programme will provide installed 13.23km solar powered streetlights for illumination and safety, as well as a world-class renewables training centre and 20 female Stem students have received hands-on practical training under the EEP Stem Internship Programme.

FUAM is one of the Energizing Education Programme Phase 1 university projects that will contribute to deliver 28.5MW with nine Federal Universities and one University Teaching Hospital using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive power plants.

Other Phase 1 universities include AbubakarTafawaBalewa University – Bauchi, Bayero University – Kano, Alex Ekwueme Federal Univerity, Federal University of Petroleum Resources – Effurum, Nnamdi Azikiwe University – Awka, ObafemiAwolowo University & Teaching Hospital – Osun, University of Lagos – Lagos and UsmanuDanfodiyo University – Sokoto.

In his opening remarks, the MD/CEO REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed stated, “The project has undergone the standard processes of design, construction and test-run. As part of the trail phase, the university has received power from the plant for a total of 137 days, and is therefore fully set for operation to deliver reliable power to the staff and students of this noble institution.

“The reliability of the power will not only drive conducive learning, but also boost research and development. This, we believe is contributory towards the achievement of the goals set for the growth of Nigeria’s education sector under this administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.”