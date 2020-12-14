37 C
Abuja
Features

HKT hosts Town Hall meeting, empowers constituents

By John Silas

Hon. KolawoleTaiwo (HKT) the Lawmaker representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency at the National House of Representatives recently held Town Hall Meeting during which he empowered members of his constituency.

The meeting which took place at the AJ Primary School premises in Ajeromi, Lagos State witnessed a massive crowd, many of whom benefited from the philanthropic gesture of the lawmaker.

The Town hall meeting which was nonpartisan saw different political parties, Yorubas and non-indigenes throw questions at HKT, questions which responded to with utmost sagacity, humility and professionalism.

As part of his intentions to ensure capacity building and empower the community, HKT assured his people that the artisans in the area would be empowered to become employers of labour. Also he did not forget the indigent ones in the society, the widows and the girl-child, all of them are dear to his heart as he has always ensured their well being.

Addressing the youth, he said the town hall offered opportunity for discussion and addressing of all challenges facing the Ajeromi/Ifelodun.

People with special needs testified that HKT did not forsake them during the coronavirus problem in the country. They stated that when other politicians looked the other way HKT was always there for them.

In the end HKT presented tens of brand new HP laptop to youths he trained on FOREX trading. The computers were intended to assist them in plying their new trade unhindered thereby solve the issue of unemployment.

He also presented Block molding equipment to a member of his constituency. That was not all. He said plans are underway to train 100 members of the constituency on Fishery and Poultry. Through his influence 26 new teachers were posted to Ajeromi/Ifelodun from Alausa to ameliorate shortage of teachers in the area.

HKT was asked questions ranging from Constituency project and issue of transparency; Oversight functions and many other which he answered to the satisfaction of his people.

