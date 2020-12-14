37 C
Joint Anglican Youth Forum holds Table Tennis competition

OJO ISAAC and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that the Joint Anglican Youth Forum of the Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion on Saturday held a table tennis competition.

The tournament was sponsored by the Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Hon AfamMbanefo.
In his speech, the president of Young Men Fellowship (YMVF) Comrade IkechukwuChukwumaijem who is also the coordinator of Joint Anglican Youth Forum said that the tournament was aimed at unifying the youths of diocese and as well discover hidden talents.

He said that the successes recorded in the maiden edition would serve as a tonic for the group to consider extending the gesture to other sporting activities.

Comrade Chukwumaijem pointed out that many of the individuals who have made marks in the sporting world actually started small.

The President, YMCF thanked the bishop of the Nnewi Diocese of Anglican Communion Right Reverend Ndubuisi Obi for giving his nod of approval for the tournament.

In his keynote address, the sponsor of the table tennis tournament, Hon AfamMbanefo, the Anambra State Commissioner for Transport expressed joy that youths of the diocese came out to participate in the event.

Mbanefo said that he was particularly happy with the energy and zeal displayed by the youthful athletes.

He tasked the organizer of the table tennis to expand the scope to accommodate all other Anglican Diocese in Anambra State.
The commissioner said he is personally committed to positive engagement of youths for productivity.

He applauded his family and friends who have been supportive of his passion to positively impact the youths.
The Bishop of Nnewi Anglican Diocese, RtRevdNdubuisi Obi in his speech expressed excitement about the table tennis tournament in the diocese.

He commended and prayed for the sponsor of the competition, Hon AfamMbanefo even as he appealed to him to expand the scope and also organize sporting activities for the priests in the diocese.
Bishop Obi also used the occasion to pray for the young men and youths in the diocese.

Dr Eunice Ezembu after the competition delivered a paper on Health and Nutrition.

Hon Patterson Izuegbunam, Hon NworahChukwulobe and other eminent personalities as well as youth groups of the diocese were part of the historic event.

