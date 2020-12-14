Kano dep gov advocates for promotion of indigenous languages

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has advocated for promotion of indigenous languages, saying such step will encourage national development.

Gawuna maintained that the aspect of promotion and preservation of Hausa and other indigenous languages in the country will not only preserve the people’s culture and customs, but will also strengthen socio-economic development.

He stated this during a quiz competition on Hausa language organised by the Association of Hausa Students Of Nigeria for tertiary institutions to mark the International Hausa Language Day held at Bayero University,Kano, (BUK).

Dr.Gawuna who described Hausa language as one of the widely spoken languages in the world, noted that promoting indigenous languages will facilitate the fulfilment of national development as it is the case with most of the developed countries of the world.

He explained that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje through its Free Basic and Compulsory Education programme in the State has strengthened the promotion and preservation of Hausa language.

He further stated that, “Hausa language simplifies and play complementary role in the ability to understand and interpret scenarios even in other languages,” emphasising that positive steps should be taken towards maintaining the usage of Hausa language.

While congratulating the winners of the quiz competition, he reiterated his determination to continue to be part of organising such competitions that will be beneficial to the students to explore their talents and promote their indigenous language.

In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas represented by Prof. Habib Miko Yakasai, said the University has been synonymous with the development of Hausa language since when it was established.

He then commended the effort of the Kano Deputy Governor for sponsoring the competition and for his concern to the development of Hausa language while calling on other leaders and stakeholders to emulate.

The Federal College Of Education (FCE), Kano emerged winner while BUK and Aminu College Of Islamic and legal Studies came second and third respectively in the Hausa language quiz competition participated by 11 tertiary institutions.

During the occasion, a paper entitled: “Hausa Language, Yesterday and Today,” was presented by Prof. Salisu Ahmad Yakasai represented by Prof. Aliyu Mu’azu.

