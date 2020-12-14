37 C
Abuja
Business

LG Electronics names RMD brand ambassador

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

LG Electronics has named veteran Nollywood actor and TV personality Richard Eyimofe Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, as brand ambassador in Nigeria.

Mofe-Damijo was unveiled at a Press Conference Lagos last Thursday.

According to LG, RMD, the epitome of style and trend will be highlighting the brand’s philosophy in its new campaign.

Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, disclosed that the brand appointed RMD as its ambassador “for his style and dexterity which resonate with the brand essence of OLED TV.

“If you want to own the best TV that boasts superior picture quality with vibrant, natural colors and infinite contrast, you should seek out an OLED TV”.

On his part, General Manager Home Entertainment TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Mike Ahn, disclosed “LG OLED TVs are better for a simple reason: They light up pixel by pixel. They don’t have a backlight, so when you see black areas of the screen, they’re as black as possible. This means excellent contrast and perfect for darker scenes”.

Speaking further he said, “LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that create infinite contrast and the Perfect Black. You can see the richness in colors, and all the small details and textures revealed in every scene. Self-lit pixels ensure better image quality for HDR gaming, and its fast response time lets you take full advantage of G-SYNC compatibility.

“In addition to their stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles. With self-lit pixels, LG OLED TVs come with a slim design that complements every home interior. See the paper-thin, futuristic design that goes beyond all expectations”, he said.

Responding to how he feels about the ambassadorship, Mr. Richard Eyimofe Mofe-Damijo said, “I have always admired LG Electronics as a premium brand particularly its series of Television which outsmart other TVs in its category but I never thought I could be a brand ambassador for same TV I admire most.

“My job is simple and that is to live the brand and live my life as I have always done. I hope the world will see the brand through me indeed and more so move on to add significant value to LG OLED TV in the coming years” he submitted

“LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences”, he remarked.

LG continues to establish a strong foothold in the OLED TV Market with impressive sales. LG once again demonstrated its product design prowess with a grand total of 19 accolades at this year’s Red Dot Design Award, including the Best of the Best honor for its 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV (model 65GX).

The company added that Richard Mofe-Damijo remains a man of many passions as he constantly pushes the boundaries for personal progress deep into his golden years.

