P+ upgrades public relations audit services

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

P+ Measurement Services, an independent public relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has revamped its independent public relations(PR) performance audit reporting services as part of measures aimed at enhancing clients’ efficiency.

The newly improved audit reporting template will help the agency broaden and maximise its offerings, by providing inference driven PR measurement and performance audit services for stakeholders in the communications industry.

It aims to create an easy-to-read and ready-to-use dashboard for clients and communications analysts, using a multi-platform strategy to incorporate all communications efforts into one dashboard.

It also features a multiple view dashboard, inclusive of trends, themes, sentiment, CEOs performance, using qualitative and quantitative data which allows structured analysis and inference.

On the new audit reporting template, the Chief Insight Officer of the Company, Philip Odiakose said. “We have moved fast to come up with a comprehensive audit report that helps PR agencies, media planners, analysts and marketing communications clients make a difference in their business.”

Odiakose affirmed that the company reviews its audit report annually and upgrade when necessary for clients’ easy implementation into their PR strategy.

He avowed that the organisation upgraded its audit report for easy-to-read, dark-mode feel and valid metric in line with clients PR objectives in eradicating the request for AVE as well as noises from the machine.

The P+ boss pointed out that having the right data, insights and recommendations goes a long way in scaling and analysing communications effort, while an easy-to-read dashboard propagates quick-decision-making for clients.