37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Business

P+ upgrades public relations audit services

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

P+ Measurement Services, an independent public relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has revamped its independent public relations(PR) performance audit reporting services as part of measures aimed at enhancing clients’ efficiency.

The newly improved audit reporting template will help the agency broaden and maximise its offerings, by providing inference driven PR measurement and performance audit services for stakeholders in the communications industry.

It aims to create an easy-to-read and ready-to-use dashboard for clients and communications analysts, using a multi-platform strategy to incorporate all communications efforts into one dashboard.

It also features a multiple view dashboard, inclusive of trends, themes, sentiment, CEOs performance, using qualitative and quantitative data which allows structured analysis and inference.

On the new audit reporting template, the Chief Insight Officer of the Company, Philip Odiakose said. “We have moved fast to come up with a comprehensive audit report that helps PR agencies, media planners, analysts and marketing communications clients make a difference in their business.”

Odiakose affirmed that the company reviews its audit report annually and upgrade when necessary for clients’ easy implementation into their PR strategy.

He avowed that the organisation upgraded its audit report for easy-to-read, dark-mode feel and valid metric in line with clients PR objectives in eradicating the request for AVE as well as noises from the machine.

The P+ boss pointed out that having the right data, insights and recommendations goes a long way in scaling and analysing communications effort, while an easy-to-read dashboard propagates quick-decision-making for clients.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

UBA reports N300.6bn grossearnings, declares 0.17k dividend

Editor

FIRS outlines measures to make elite pay more taxes

Editor

Group drums support for FIRS boss, says Federal Character not breached

Editor

Senate probes Commercial Banks on deposit, lending rates

Editor

COVID-19: CBN, Bankers’ Committee to Support Airlines, Media

Editor

NCS confab to examine emerging apps, tech for 4th industrial revolution

Editor

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

Editor

Nigeria’s GDP records 1.87% growth in Q1 2020

Editor

UBA Reiterates Importance of Small Businesses, Hosts MSME Workshop

Editor

NNPC allays fear of petrol scarcity

Editor

Bayelsa seeks NIMASA’s help in port development, wrecks removal

Editor

Customs FOU intercepts vehicles, rice, others worth N10bn

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More