Troops kill three bandits, arrest four others in Katsina-Ala

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE, in the early hours of 12 December 2020, killed 3 bandits during a raid in some identified armed bandits hideouts at Tomatar Ugba and Kundi villages in Mbacher council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

Four of the bandits were arrested in the raid which followed actionable technical and human intelligence reports.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters in a press release said the gallant troops stormed the camps, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray.

The Coordinator said the undaunted troops however pursued the fleeing criminals and effectively neutralized 3 of them while several others fled with fatal gunshot injuries.

“Troops however successfully apprehended 4 of the fleeing bandits. Furthermore, troops recovered 2 locally made rifles, 1 locally made pistol, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 2 motorcycles, 3 generators, 2 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, a large quantity of substances suspected to Indian Hemp, amongst other items.

“The gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralize them.

“Members of the general public are hereby requested to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.”

