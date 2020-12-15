Alumni promise educational development amongst students

By Jonathan Lois

The President of the Immahaco Alumni Abuja chapter , Mrs Chioma Brown Okafor reaffirm the Alumni position on the school and students during the Annual General meeting which also doubled as the Christmas End of the year party.

The President , Mrs Chioma Brown Okafor through the Abuja Alumni commitment in ensuring good Educational tools especially In areas of Mathematics to enable them acquire good grades on that field .

The President also reiterate the importance of family on this special day celebration that was full of Love and still have something to celebrate inspire Covid -19 Pandemic which is affecting our nation in all areas of life, Economically , socially and financially.

Inasmuch, this Year has been a wonderful Experience for us all with no life loss of our member, though is not by our Power or might but God Almighty we say Thank you God and return all glory to you , Lord.

Her assurance was for the Immahaco Alumni Abuja chapter to continue to be in unity , Love and Teamwork player that will transcend our school to a lofty height we all shall be proud of in the society and wherever we found ourselves to be ambassador of our Alma mater.

The President reaffirmed the Alumni Commitment to the school development.

The Secretary of the Alumni, Abuja Chapter, Mrs Chinwe Madubike said the year has been busy with sad news due to the Covid 19 Pandemic which brought the new normal.

She also appreciated the Abuja Alumni chapter for hosting this Christmas party to bring us together inspire the Pandemic looming large all over the world as the Alumni is a top notch and what a way to give thanks to God.

The secretary was glad at the turnout of members and lots of merry to feast on .praying that the second wave of Covid 19 Will fizzle out quickly so as businesses can pick up.

Mrs Chinwe Madubike said, “God’s willing Immahaco shall commence her quarterly meeting by March 2021in which much more shall be achieved .

Similarly , the PRO Ihuoma Nwadioha Thank Hod Almighty for the great things he has done by seeing us through the months of the year from January to December 2020 of no evil report amongst our members, saying “ this Alumni year has been awesome.“

She said” we want to extend our gratitude to all members who has believe in the dream of this Alumni yo take it to greater lofty height through Teamwork and Team-spirits.

It has been a splendid year despite Covid 19 Pandemic , we came out strong . We thank God for his steadfastness and mercies upon us , our families and our love ones.

She also extended her profound gratitude to the woman of great passion, tenacity and Leader par excellence in the name of our Amazon Trailblazer President Mrs Chioma Brown Okafor and our amiable Vice President Mrs Ijeoma Okonkwo and our amiable Team since inception of office has ensure the Alumni is in positive path.

The Welfare Officer in person of Mrs Pat ofik, Yes, We are not left out because our team are on gear to ensure every programme and activities are on Point.

You all can witness that this year Christmas party was great! All SETS participated and show their dancing talents in which our children were not left out.

On behalf of Immahaco Alumni Abuja chapter we say s big thank you for honouring our invite and believe our gifts shall go a long way in your heart as a sign of Love, Togetherness, Peace and Unity.

Yes. We shall make Alumni Better, Bigger and Bolder again.

We say Happy Christmas to you All.