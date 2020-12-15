37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Uncategorized

LG Polls: Nwoke hails Ikpeazu’s massive youth engagement, pledges intensive youth empowerment

By Appolos Christian

The Obingwa Flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 18th 2020, local government chairmanship elections in Abia State, Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke (Abu Dhabi), has promised a firm commitment to youths empowerment and development; through education, skill acquisition and inclusive political participation, if elected chairman.

Mr Nwoke, who said this when he received a delegation of Obingwa LGA Youth Wing of PDP, led by leader Hon.Chidozie Joshu, stated that youths are “the most active demography in the population of the country and no meaningful government venture can succeed without carrying them along”.

He went on to say that a targeted youth development efforts will prepared the young people to meet the challenges of life and achieve full potential as members of the larger society.

The PDP candidate, went on to praise the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for given the youths the opportunity to serve in various calamity his administration, a first of its kind opportunity that has help Abia youths to develop more leadership skills and competences as leaders of tomorrow.

Hon Nwoke, also said he will promote programs that supports healthy youth development and empowerment through specialized activities in schools and communities, using sports and other developmental initiatives to reduce crime and juvinel deliquencies in the LGA.

In his response, the leadership of the delegation Hon. Joshua Chigozie, charged the PDP flag-bearer to ensure that youth development is given special attention, if he is elected.

He also asked Hon. Nwoke to champion initiatives that will provide positive influence on the youths of Obingwa LGA, even he as assured him of their total support in the forthcoming elections

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ikpeazu on Homeland Security, Hon. Chigozie Onyeukwu Ubani, advised the PDP candidate to make youth development a priority, saying that time has gone when youths are only considered as tools to carry ballot boxes and engage in all manner of criminality to deliver politicians.

Ubani, also tasked the PDP Flag-bearer to include the youth in his recruitment and appointments. He noted that there are growing number of educated and experience youths who are competent enough to render effective ideas and services that will engender impactful programs for the deepening of good governance.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Over 1015 Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Neutralized – Buratai

Editor

Enugu govt intercepts COVID-19 patient who escaped from Delta State Isolation and Treatment Centre to Enugu

Editor

“Rethink over Electricity and Fuel Price Increase” – Ex Presidential candidate to FG

Editor

Femi Falana and Lady Justice

Editor

Kebbi Govt. budgets N650m for Argungu fishing festival

Editor

We spent N30.5bn in COVID-19 response between April and July-FG

Editor

Two weeks after attack, Port Harcourt still without power

Editor

$800m alleged oil fraud: Frank calls for probe, asks Buhari to resign as Petroleum Minister

Editor

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd Republic and way forward

Editor

*Lekki Shooting: CNN carried out a hatchet job on the Army – International journalists*

Editor

COVID -19: Sen Ohuabunwa urges Abians to stay safe

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More