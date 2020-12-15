LG Polls: Nwoke hails Ikpeazu’s massive youth engagement, pledges intensive youth empowerment

By Appolos Christian

The Obingwa Flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 18th 2020, local government chairmanship elections in Abia State, Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke (Abu Dhabi), has promised a firm commitment to youths empowerment and development; through education, skill acquisition and inclusive political participation, if elected chairman.

Mr Nwoke, who said this when he received a delegation of Obingwa LGA Youth Wing of PDP, led by leader Hon.Chidozie Joshu, stated that youths are “the most active demography in the population of the country and no meaningful government venture can succeed without carrying them along”.

He went on to say that a targeted youth development efforts will prepared the young people to meet the challenges of life and achieve full potential as members of the larger society.

The PDP candidate, went on to praise the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for given the youths the opportunity to serve in various calamity his administration, a first of its kind opportunity that has help Abia youths to develop more leadership skills and competences as leaders of tomorrow.

Hon Nwoke, also said he will promote programs that supports healthy youth development and empowerment through specialized activities in schools and communities, using sports and other developmental initiatives to reduce crime and juvinel deliquencies in the LGA.

In his response, the leadership of the delegation Hon. Joshua Chigozie, charged the PDP flag-bearer to ensure that youth development is given special attention, if he is elected.

He also asked Hon. Nwoke to champion initiatives that will provide positive influence on the youths of Obingwa LGA, even he as assured him of their total support in the forthcoming elections

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ikpeazu on Homeland Security, Hon. Chigozie Onyeukwu Ubani, advised the PDP candidate to make youth development a priority, saying that time has gone when youths are only considered as tools to carry ballot boxes and engage in all manner of criminality to deliver politicians.

Ubani, also tasked the PDP Flag-bearer to include the youth in his recruitment and appointments. He noted that there are growing number of educated and experience youths who are competent enough to render effective ideas and services that will engender impactful programs for the deepening of good governance.