Nigeria’s national security, an embarrassment, says PGF DG

…Alleges conspiracy in Kankara students’ abduction

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Salihu Moh. Lukman has described as embarrassing, the current security situation in the country

Lukman in a statement he dedicated to over three hundred students at Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State by armed Bandits on Friday, December 11, 2020. alleged a high powered conspiracy in the manner the abduction was successful carried out, irrespective of the adjoining villages and security check points in the area

“The abduction of over 500 school children of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State on Friday, December 11, 2020, is painful, shameful and embarrassing. This is the kind of information that is only associated with folklore or tales by moonlight. Sadly, in this case, it is a true-life event. This is embarrassing and it means that nobody, in Nigeria is safe.

“Every day, Nigerians wake up with grieving information about kidnappings, armed banditry, attacks and murder of innocent citizens by Boko Haram in the North East and in other parts of the country by bandits and criminals. Often, Nigerians get worrisome reports about how some of our security personnel and traditional rulers collude with criminals to successfully execute attacks on citizens, including kidnappings and other criminal activities, which consumed the lives and properties of innocent Nigerians. Certainly, without the collaboration of security personnel, traditional rulers, community leaders and citizens, how can over 500 school children be taken without clear information of their whereabout for more than 72 hours.

“Elementary knowledge of the area in question will convince any discerning mind that it is either the kidnap of GSSS Kankara students was done by combined operations of security personnel, traditional rulers and community leaders in the area or the security personnel, traditional rulers and community leaders are collaborators in the exercise. Given that those who carried out the kidnap would have passed through villages and communities to where they may be hiding now, how much information have been volunteered by the adjourning security posts, traditional rulers, community leaders and citizens in the villages in the routes leading to the location where these school kids are being held hostage? Or could it have been the case that more than 500 people can sneak pass security post and villages without being seen by both security operatives, traditional rulers, community leaders and citizens? It is difficult to avoid the suspicion that a whole community or village may be playing host to these kidnapped children. This clearly reflects how rotten our Nigerian society is. This is not a simple matter of deciding on choices. It is a matter of life and death.”

The PGF boss emphasised the need to challenge security agencies in the country to be accountable for the lapses, adding that every Nigerian is at risk.

“The hard truth is that the enemy is among us with the highest possibility a section of our security agencies may have joined or are collaborators with the enemy. The situation requires thorough introspection by not just our security agencies but also imposition of severe sanction against security personnel, traditional and community leaders where kidnappings, banditry and all the crimes consuming the lives of innocent Nigerians are taking place.

“Every police, security personnel, traditional and community leader, located within Kankara or in routes where the GSSS Kankara school children would have passed should be arrested and tried. Similarly, everywhere such incidences take place, police, security, traditional and community leaders should be the first line suspect. They should be made to prove their innocence by producing the culprits, failing which, they should be convicted. Depending on the extent of the problem, there is no reason why corporal punishment covering life and death sentences should not be given.

“We are dealing with a problem that is worse than armed robbery. Our Governors and our legislators in state assemblies should really act expeditiously on this matter. But to be able to succeed, the capacity of states to enforce laws must be strengthened. Without any hesitation, anybody debating whether or not to have state police is simply part of the problem. As it is now, if we need to have private police in order to protect lives of Nigerians, nothing should stop us. In any event, what is left?”

Umahi to supporters, don’t victimize those who didn’t move to APC with us

From Angela Mbaocha (Abakaliki)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, on Monday warned his supporters not to victimize politicians who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, with them.

Umahi was optimistic that those who remained in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will still join them in APC and as such should be treated as brothers.

He made the charge during a solidarity visit by the 13 Local Government Chairmen of the state, Coordinators of Development Centres, with their Management Committee members, as well as other political appointees.

He said, “We would allow the people who did not defect to the APC with us to exist in peace and you should not victimise them.

“You should not close the door behind them because they will come back but ensure that you enjoy your palliative in their presence to make them salivate.”

“When we started this struggle in 2014, we were not up to five percent of the mammoth crowd we are witnessing presently.

“You then imagine what will happen presently that we have the grassroots, structures at the state and national levels.

“Several personalities higher than myself have defected without noise, so one wonders why this particular defection is generating so much noise,” he queried

The governor dismissed the speculation on social media that he bribed cultists allegedly terrorizing some parts of the state with N3millon through his aide.

Umahi urged political leaders in the state to discontinue with their plan to recall some members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly, who stayed back in Peoples Democratic Party after his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

