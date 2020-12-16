37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

World

China builds largest pool of MOOCs

By Wu Yue, People’s Daily

China has established the world’s largest pool of massive open online courses (MOOCs), according to statistics released at the Global MOOC Conference.

The country now has over 34,000 MOOCs that have received 540 million views and gained credits for students 150 million times. It now ranks first in the world in the numbers of MOOCS and viewers, as well as the scale of application.

The conference was held at Tsinghua University, one of China’s most prestigious universities, in Beijing from Dec. 9 to 11. With the theme of “Learning Revolution and Higher Education Transformation,” it was the first international meeting on MOOCs.

During the conference, an alliance for global MOOC cooperation was initiated by Tsinghua University, which has been joined by 20 renowned universities and MOOC platforms from 14 countries.

Deng Yulin, academician of the International Academy of Astronautics and professor with Beijing Institute of Technology, also launched an online course at the conference on Dec. 9. The course was viewed by students from South Korea’s Woosong University and China’s Yunnan University, seniors from a nursing home in Beijing’s Daxing district, as well as guests attending the conference in person and remotely.

MOOCs were firstly launched in 2012 and became popular in China a year later. Since 2017, China’s Ministry of Education has launched 1,875 online courses, 728 virtual experimental courses, and 868 courses calling for both online and offline attendance, which set an example for the construction and application of MOOCs.

Online education proved its value when COVID-19 ravaged the world earlier this year. All regular institutions of higher education in China launched online courses during the pandemic. A total of 1.1 million courses were offered online by 1.08 million teachers, and were viewed 3.5 billion times by 22.59 million college students.

“China’s education has entered a new stage of high-quality development,” said Chen Baosheng, China’s Education Minister. MOOCs can help build a lifelong learning system for the people that is more flexible, resource-rich, and convenient, so that citizens can learn anytime and anywhere, he added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

US consulate closure in Chengdu lost 35 years of exchanges, says diplomat’s wife

Editor

UAE gets American drones as China ramps up sales

Editor

China plans to carry out 40 space launches in 2020

Editor

Traditional Chinese Medicine experts introduce Chinese experience on COVID-19 to Australian counterparts

Editor

EU, U.S. condemn killing of aid workers in Nigeria

Editor

Technologies behind China’s Chang’e-5’s successful landing on moon

Editor

Shanghai Pudong New Area witnesses magnificent development in past 30 years

Editor

Shanghai launches new scheme to improve its business environment

Editor

Guiyang digs into big data, picks up speed in smart city construction

Editor

China puts lives above everything amid COVID-19, saves lives at all cost

Editor

Racial discrimination is normal in U.S

Editor

Taking necessary precautions helps squash spread of virus

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More