CJN tests positive for COVID-19, flown to Dubai

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CJN is being treated in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ailing CJN was conspicuously absent at the commencement of the Supreme Court’s new legal year and swearing-in ceremonies of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

As a result, the CJN’s duty was performed by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered the oaths on the new members of the inner bar.