37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Cover

CJN tests positive for COVID-19, flown to Dubai

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

The CJN is being treated in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Ibrahim Saulawa, disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ailing CJN was conspicuously absent at the commencement of the Supreme Court’s new legal year and swearing-in ceremonies of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

As a result, the CJN’s duty was performed by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered the oaths on the new members of the inner bar.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Security: S’East Governors endorse Community Policing model

Editor

Buhari assents to revised 2020 Appropriation Bill

Editor

Coronavirus: Buhari commends States, regulators, donors

Editor

Flag-off of Rebisi flyover: Fashola decribes Gov Wike as a lion

Editor

Senate probes past JAMB heads over poor remittances

Editor

2019: Vote APC, destroy Nigeria a�� Gov Wike

Editor

#EndSARS/ Palliatives Looting: My father not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari’s daughter

Editor

Lassa fever: 30 under surveillance in Abia

Editor

Human rights lawyer, Omoribo, arrested for protesting at Presidential Villa

Editor

Buhari approves release of $1b for security in Northeast

Editor

Why NASS can’t offer new constitution-Omo-Agege

Editor

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More