From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has charged officers and men of Kano state Police Command to enhance their efficiency through community policing strategy so as to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

Ganduje who spoke during a one-day sensitization lecture on Community Policing organized by the Nigeria Police Force at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, hailed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani for his ability to police the state effectively, despite its peculiarity as the commercial nerve Centre of the North and the most populous state in the country.

He called for increased synergy among security agencies in the state, while pledging to provide all the necessary support and logistics that will enable them succeed in their mission to protect lives and property in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, further stated that security remains one of the cardinal points in his administration, adding that government will do everything within its power to ensure that Kano remains peaceful, even though there are nagging security challenges in neighbouring states.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, commended Governor Ganduje for all the support and encouragement he is giving the Command to ensure that police succeed in carrying out their duties.

He recalled that in line with the Inspector-General of Police Community Policing Agenda, “on 24 June, 2020, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) under the chairmanship of His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) under the chairmanship of AIG Bashir Albasu(rtd), the District Head of Albasu.

“Subsequently, the 11 Area Command Community Policing Advisory Committees (ACPACs), Local Government Community Policing Advisory Committees (LGSAPC) and Divisional Community Policing Committees (DCPCs) were inagurated across the five Emirate councils, 44 Local Government Areas and 74 Divisional Police Headquarters in the state respectively.”

The Police boss further stated that the Committees work hand-in-hand with the already existing Police Community Relations Committees (PCRC) in the state, pointing out that, ” these partnership between the police and the public were built from the grass roots.”

According to him, the Ganduje administration has been making remarkable contributions towards improving Community Policing in the Command’s crime fighting efforts.

He mentioned some of Ganduje’s remarkable contributions to include the expansion of Digital Radio Communications and installations of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) monitoring platforms and logistics.

CP Habu added that, “based on the reports we have from various community policing stakeholders, members of the public appreciate the efforts of the police in combating crimes and gained public trust and confidence in the state.

” With these community policing initiatives and engagements, the Command was supported by individuals, groups and corporate organizations with the purchase of 12 vehicles, refurbished 24 vehicles, renovated 20 buildings, furnished 27 offices, including ongoing construction of modern gate at the Command’s headquarters and ongoing construction of gymnasium at the Command’s Officers Mess.”

CP Habu who seized the opportunity to reel out the achievements of the Command in the last one year said about 3,592 suspects were arrested for various crimes between January 2, 2020 to December.

Speaking, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone one, AIG Sadiq A. Bello, said the event could not have come at a better time than now that the country is faced with enormous security challenges.

He further stated that Community Policing is pinned on community partnership and problem solving, adding that police must involve the community in crime fighting.

He admonished officers and men to always treat people with respect and avoid the use of unnecessary force, while dealing with members of the public, while urging Nigerians to rally round the police so as to maintain peace a. David order in the society.

Presenting the Lead Paper, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), pointed out that there are three components of Community Policing which include the philosophy of empowering the citizens and developing a partnership between the police and the community sob that they can work together to solve problems.

He added that Community Policing is a neighbourhood oriented policy which ensure the interaction of Police a day all community members to reduce crime a day the fear of crime through indigenous proactive programmes.

He also hinted that Community Policing entails a concerted effort to resolve the cause of crime, rather than the symptoms of crime.