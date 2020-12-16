Killings: APC is the architect of Buhari’s misrule, says PDP

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being the architect of Buhari’s misrule over its silent on the abduction of about 600 students of GSSS Kankara, Katsina State and other killings going on in the country.

The party said that the “insensitivity and anti-people stance of the party encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to visit his cattle ranch instead of Kankara, in his home Katsina state, where students here abducted by suspected terrorists”.

The party in a statement by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday said that by not harping on President Buhari to cut short his unnecessary holiday and make efforts to rescue the abducted students, the APC has again shown that it is a party of ‘political bandits’, which has no iota of concern for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Indeed, the preference for the welfare of Mr. President’s cattle over the safety of our young students, who are now languishing in their abductors’ den, foregrounds APC’s disdain for Nigerians, for which it should never be entrusted with governance at any level in future.

“Our party and, indeed, discerning Nigerians are not surprised that the APC, as a party, has not forcefully condemned the kidnapping of the students even as it has not raised any strong voice against the recent gruesome killing of 43 farmers in Borno state by terrorists.

“Rather, the APC has tacitly supported the insensitive comment by the Buhari Presidency, which blamed the slain farmers instead of taking steps to apprehend the assailants.

“Our party charges the APC to come clean on this manifest conspiracy of silence as such silence, in the face of horrific killing and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, only points to the complicity of its leaders”.

The PDP challenged the ruling party to explain its interests in acts of violence and terrorism ravaging the country, particularly given that many of them, including some state governors, had admitted establishing contacts with and even paying ransom to bandits.

“Moreover, the admission by a terrorist group of being responsible for the Kankara abduction, after the APC government in the state had informed the public that bandits were responsible and that it was already in contact with the said bandits, raises critical questions on the integrity of the claims by the APC government.

“Furthermore, our party recalls that the APC has failed to account for the whereabouts of political mercenaries they imported from neigbouring countries, particularly Chad and Niger Republic, to unleash violence on voters in the 2019 general elections”.

PDP alleged that the escalation of banditry during and since after the 2019 elections, points accusing fingers to the APC leaders.

The PDP insists that the APC must not be allowed to hide under the failure of President Buhari to launder its image as it is the real architect of the misrule of the Buhari administration.