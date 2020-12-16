37 C
World

Putin congratulates Biden on US election victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden after the U.S. Electoral College confirmed the latter as winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Russian leader noted that U.S.-Russian bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world.

“Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

“The Russian president noted that the Russian-U.S. cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries’ people and the international community,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the U.S., “bearing a special responsibility for global security,” can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing.

“I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you,” Putin said.

