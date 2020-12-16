37 C
Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary confirmed the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a Member, Police Service Commission.

Recall that President Muhammad Buhari, had in letter requested the confirmation of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a Member of the Police Service Commission.

The letter dated 16th October, 2020, reads: “In compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani from South East as a member of the Police Service Commission, to complete his predecessor’s tenure.”

According to the President, Nnamani’s appointment “is due to the demise of Dr. Nkemka O. Jombo-Ofo, member representing the South East region.”

Meanwhile in presenting the Committee report at the Plenary on Wednesday, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jika Dauda Haliru (Bauchi Central), said the nominee passed the screening exercise, adding that, there was no petition against him.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), while supporting the nomination of Chief Nnamani, described him as a nationalist who, when appointed, would help the Commission achieve the desired goals.

Utazi said that, despite being a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Nnamani was in peace with everyone in Enugu State, including the oppositions, urging his colleagues to support his nomination.

The Senate Chiefwhip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while calling on his colleagues to support the nomination, said the nation needed someone like Chief Nnamani at the moment.

With no objections to his nomination, the Senate therefore unanimously confirmed the appointment of Chief Nnamani.

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, a lawyer and former Secretary to Enugu State Government is presently a Chieftain of the APC, an entrepreneur and Chairman of the Autostar Group.

