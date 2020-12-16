Witness tells NHRC panel how police ‘forged’ remand warrant to detain him

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A case bordering on alleged abuse of office came up for hearing at the ongoing Independent Investigative Panel on SARS that was setup by the National Human Rights Commission to probe cases of human rights violations.

In a complaint filed by Sani Bello, a research analyst with Save the Soul Transparency and Eagle Eyes International Foundation, Bello stated in his petition the atrocities suffered by one of the organization’s agents, Dr. George Davidson at the hands of some police operatives in Abuja.

Narrating his ordeal before the panel, Dr. Davidson (alleged victim) stated that in the course of carrying out his official duties of exposing corruption in every sector of the society, he reported the activities of a level 9 officer (Regina) who works with the Nigerian Civil Service Commission who is also an owner of a big estate as well as a serving director of a private organization.

According to Davidson, he filed a petition to the IGP in respect of his findings on Regina and he was invited to tender evidence of Regina’s account details, pictures and other vital documents to IPO Ihenware.

He stated further that the Police to whom he reported Regina’s matter to, suddenly turned against him as he was constantly arrested, and mistreated.

Dr. Davidson further, told the panel how he was arrested and moved from one correctional service to another with forged remand warrants by the police.

He also alleged torture, lack of fair hearing and confiscation of personal property by the police.

Dissatisfied with the presentation of facts by the petitioner who also stood in as his own counsel, Chair of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima, directed the lawyer to the investigative panel, Mr. Chino Obiagwu (SAN), to stand in as the petitioner’s counsel to assist in adequately presenting the case before the panel.

Justice Galadima, thereafter adjourned the matter till 27 January 2021, to enable counsel study the matter and present same appropriately.

Other respondents in the matter are also to be served hearing notices to appear before the panel accordingly.