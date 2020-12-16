37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

News

Witness tells NHRC panel how police ‘forged’ remand warrant to detain him

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A case bordering on alleged abuse of office came up for hearing at the ongoing Independent Investigative Panel on SARS that was setup by the National Human Rights Commission to probe cases of human rights violations.

In a complaint filed by Sani Bello, a research analyst with Save the Soul Transparency and Eagle Eyes International Foundation, Bello stated in his petition the atrocities suffered by one of the organization’s agents, Dr. George Davidson at the hands of some police operatives in Abuja.

Narrating his ordeal before the panel, Dr. Davidson (alleged victim) stated that in the course of carrying out his official duties of exposing corruption in every sector of the society, he reported the activities of a level 9 officer (Regina) who works with the Nigerian Civil Service Commission who is also an owner of a big estate as well as a serving director of a private organization.

According to Davidson, he filed a petition to the IGP in respect of his findings on Regina and he was invited to tender evidence of Regina’s account details, pictures and other vital documents to IPO Ihenware.

He stated further that the Police to whom he reported Regina’s matter to, suddenly turned against him as he was constantly arrested, and mistreated.

Dr. Davidson further, told the panel how he was arrested and moved from one correctional service to another with forged remand warrants by the police.

He also alleged torture, lack of fair hearing and confiscation of personal property by the police.

Dissatisfied with the presentation of facts by the petitioner who also stood in as his own counsel, Chair of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima, directed the lawyer to the investigative panel, Mr. Chino Obiagwu (SAN), to stand in as the petitioner’s counsel to assist in adequately presenting the case before the panel.

Justice Galadima, thereafter adjourned the matter till 27 January 2021, to enable counsel study the matter and present same appropriately.

Other respondents in the matter are also to be served hearing notices to appear before the panel accordingly.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Outstanding Honesty: Gov Ugwuanyi rewards Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze with N1m

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: Plateau govt shuts private hospital as 17 staff test positive

Editor

2023: Group seeks national support for South-East presidency

Editor

Gov Ayade congratulates Obaseki on re-election

Editor

Explosion Rocks Satellite Town In Lagos

Editor

EndSARS protest: Ganduje inagurates 17-man peace Committee

Editor

UNICEF, KFW And Adamawa State Gov. To Construct 134 Classroom In Two LGAs

Editor

Paucity of funds, conflict, major obstacles to child’s rights protection -NHRC

Editor

Amotekun : Learn from Yoruba leaders, IPOB tells S’East govs, Ohanaeze

Editor

Tambuwal replaces Dickson as chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

Kano plans community policing Summit

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More