Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts, courage

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Communities in Zamfara have continued to pray for the governor of the State, Bello Matawallen Maradun, for his ability and courage toward ensuring the return of peace in the State.

They also urged him to continue in the direction, and that God will always be by his side so long as he wishes the people he rules well.

In an interview separately conducted by our reporter with some of the leaders of the communities, they expressed their satisfaction with the way and manner the governor acts in the sector of security.

They told The Authority that what they are witnessing today in the State in terms of security is entirely different from what it used to be in the past.

According to one of them, a strong member of Lilo town of Gusau Local Government, he had not slept with his two eyes closed for over a decade untill now when the hoodlums around them were chased away by the present administration of Maradun.

He explained that under those ten years, the whole of the area became dangerou zone and under fire all the times to the extent that one would not even think of coming to Gusau, which is only a stone throwing.

Alhaji Labbo Dunfa also stated that as the whole peace was lacking, it even got to a point where a brother will not trust his own brother as the criminals penetrated and mixed with them forcing the particularly younger ones to join them, and the result of the refusal to comply was killing of all the members of the family of the disobedient.

Also contributing, the deputy imam of one of the mosques in Dore village, Malan Gado, narrated to our reporter that he had nothing to say than to thank the Almighty who brought to them somebody that will be the champion of peace in the State.

The clergyman explained that he lost so many things to the bandits, including two of his beloved daughters who would have by now gone to their matrimonies.

No day will pass, continued the imam, without having one or either killed or kidnapped in almost all the area around the two towns.

He therefore commended the governor of the State for courageously and assydeously fighting the bandits who for over a decade, have been terrorizing the innocent people the areas and the State.

He further commented that the governor should not listen to anybody or compromise as far as the issue of security is concerned, as according to him, many of those he works with, are not true lovers of the State.