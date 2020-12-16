37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Metro

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts, courage

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Communities in Zamfara have continued to pray for the governor of the State, Bello Matawallen Maradun, for his ability and courage toward ensuring the return of peace in the State.

They also urged him to continue in the direction, and that God will always be by his side so long as he wishes the people he rules well.

In an interview separately conducted by our reporter with some of the leaders of the communities, they expressed their satisfaction with the way and manner the governor acts in the sector of security.

They told The Authority that what they are witnessing today in the State in terms of security is entirely different from what it used to be in the past.

According to one of them, a strong member of Lilo town of Gusau Local Government, he had not slept with his two eyes closed for over a decade untill now when the hoodlums around them were chased away by the present administration of Maradun.

He explained that under those ten years, the whole of the area became dangerou zone and under fire all the times to the extent that one would not even think of coming to Gusau, which is only a stone throwing.

Alhaji Labbo Dunfa also stated that as the whole peace was lacking, it even got to a point where a brother will not trust his own brother as the criminals penetrated and mixed with them forcing the particularly younger ones to join them, and the result of the refusal to comply was killing of all the members of the family of the disobedient.

Also contributing, the deputy imam of one of the mosques in Dore village, Malan Gado, narrated to our reporter that he had nothing to say than to thank the Almighty who brought to them somebody that will be the champion of peace in the State.

The clergyman explained that he lost so many things to the bandits, including two of his beloved daughters who would have by now gone to their matrimonies.

No day will pass, continued the imam, without having one or either killed or kidnapped in almost all the area around the two towns.

He therefore commended the governor of the State for courageously and assydeously fighting the bandits who for over a decade, have been terrorizing the innocent people the areas and the State.

He further commented that the governor should not listen to anybody or compromise as far as the issue of security is concerned, as according to him, many of those he works with, are not true lovers of the State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FCT Police arrests trigger-happy cop

Editor

Tiv socio-cultural group charges Buhari on IDPs resettlement

Editor

Abuja community seeks minister’s help over deplorable road

Editor

COVID-19: NCDC Commandant commends Enugu State Govt

Editor

Grilock: Bwari-Dutse road contractors to resume work -FCDA

Editor

Youth coalition urges FG to compensate victims of #EndSARS protests

Editor

Minister wants concerted efforts against COVID-19 in FCT

Editor

Minister initiates scheme to boost revenue

Editor

COVID-19:Abia state lawmaker provides palliatives for indigent in Ikwuano

Editor

Housing: FCTA will only engage competent developers – Minister

Editor

FCTA begins Clampdown on ‘Okada’ riders on AYA-Nyanya road

Editor

COVID-19: Lulu-Briggs foundation distributes 5000 bags of rice, sanitizers to communities

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More