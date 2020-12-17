35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Admissions: JAMB splashes out N375m on Unilorin, 3…

Just In: Kano PDP Crisis: Wali Faction Expels…

BREAKING: COVID-19: Gov. Lalong test positive, goes into…

Immortalise former Governor C. C. OMG, Enugu Youths…

As Homun Shaga ascends throne as the 29th…

Service Chiefs: Senate dares Buhari again

Decrying Paul, Tochukwu Anyanwu’s cruel murder in Owerri:…

China’s Poor Rural Population Lifted Out Of Poverty…

Why the youth must avoid being used as…

FG moves to reduce number of out-of-school children…

Politics

2023: No zoning agreement in APC, says Yerima

…Declares presidential ambition

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima on Wednesday countered the claim by Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashiola and the Lagos State APC Chairman, Tunde Balogun that there was an agreement among APC leaders that power should shift to the South after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari

Yerima, said during an interaction with the media in Abuja that there was no meeting of APC, where zoning was discussed and agreed on.

The issue of zoning had taken a center stage of discuss in APC, as recently, the Caretaker Chairman of Lagos State said President Muhammdu Buhari and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had agreed that Presidency would be zoned to South West after him (Buhari’s) tenure.

Many other APC chieftains had also said that it was agreed that the Presidency should be zoned to South after Buhari.

But Senator Yerima, who also declared his intention to aspiring for the APC Presidential ticket in 2023 said, “You see, I don’t think there is anything like agreement. You can ask Mr President, he led the group, Asiwaju was there, I was part of it, there was no meeting I didn’t attend or any meeting that I attended that there is such agreement. Agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written. In any case, any agreement that is contrary to laws of this country is not an agreement. The Constitution is very clear, the Constitution of the political parties, the Electoral Act. We are in a democracy and democracy is governed by processes and procedures and by laws. So the Constitution of Nigeria doesn’t recognize anything called zoning and likewise check APC Constitution. If there is that agreement why didn’t we put it in the Constitution? So nobody will just come and say that there is an agreement, take your Constitution and amend it, put that agreement if there is then nobody will come from another side and work against the Constitution.

“As a democrat, as a citizen of Nigeria, I can aspire based on the laws of Nigeria. The Nigerian Constitution has given rights and privilege to every citizen which believes he has something to offer to aspire for any office, irrespective of his state of origin, his tribe, ethnicity, religion; you have right, the Constitution has given us guarantee to participate in the political process.

“Asked about the political interaction that northner finished as President and norther succeeded him, Yerima said, Can I give you example of America, George Bush (Snr) was President, George Bush (Jnr) became President. They from the same family not from the same state, not from the same zone. This is democracy, if Nigerians decides to vote for Yarima, so it be.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Oshiomhole virus, not 2023 inflicting APC, Group replies Tinubu

Editor

Imo guber tussle : l’ll support whoever wins governorship case at Supreme Court – Nwosu

Editor

Abia PDP, a total failure – APC Chieftain

Editor

Edo APC crisis: President Buhari has asked us to deal with trouble makers, says Obaseki

Editor

Benue: APC chieftain advocates conference on herdsmen attacks

Editor

I won’t appeal my disqualification – Obaseki

Editor

Kogi @ 29: Speaker gives conditions for state development

Editor

PDP chieftain, Prince Nnah applauds Ugwuanyi

Editor

APGA tasks elected officers on COVID 19 pandemic

Editor

Dickson’s men return as Gov Diri submits 24 man commissioner list to Bayelsa Assembly

Editor

Chieftain acusses PDP of ‘abandoning’ Abia North

Editor

Sen. Abiola Ajimobi to Serve As APC Acting National Chairman (Statement)

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More