Abducted Kankara school children used as human shield when military came – DHQ

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on Wednesday disclosed that students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State were used as human shield by their abductors when military personnel arrived the scene.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters stated this during a press briefing at the DHQ.

He said the plan of the military is to rescue the children alive.

He also said the Armed Forces is not connected to whatsoever negotiation to free them.

According to him, “we are going on with our operations, it is a total Military Operation, we are taking the abductors by their action and we get the Children rescued as soon as possible, everybody has a role to play, even the parents of the children, so, if they say the state Governor is negotiating with the abductors, fine, but I want to say that the Military is not part of it.”

The Coordinator said the military is working with the figure of 333 as number of students abducted, while no death has been recorded.

The briefing covered the period 3rd to 15th December 2020.

He said that apart from the kidnap incident in Kankara, “In the North West, North East and North Central Zones troops have progressively sustained their efforts to rid the Zones of banditry and other sundry crimes.

“Within the period in focus, troops carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and air operations, which resulted in the neutralization and arrest of some criminals as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

In the South-South, he said that on 3 December 2020, some repentant cultists surrendered weapons to troops of 29 Battalion and Nigerian Police at Bodo Community in Gakama Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Meanwhile, on 6 December, troops of 103 Battalion discovered 8 illegal oil refineries at Iyalama and Jellikiri general areas in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State. The illegal refineries were immobilized by troops and the areas secured to deter reactivation of the facilities.

“In a similar development, on 3 December 2020, troops of 29 Battalion discovered and immobilized an illegal refinery containing about 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO at Rumuekpe Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“While troops of 146 Battalion on same day, discovered and immobilized 3 reactivated illegal refinery sites containing 6 boilers, 12 storage tanks and one wooden boat with illegally refined petroleum products around Opokiri and Ijawkiri in Bonny Local Government Area of the State.

“Moreso, on same day, troops of 103 Battalion immobilized a warehouse containing 53 jerry cans of illegally refined AGO along Abonnema- Obonoma Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

In the South West zone, troops of Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda arrested a suspected kidnapper at Asere in Ese Odo Local government Area of the State.

“The suspect has since been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action,” he added.

