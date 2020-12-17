35 C
BREAKING: COVID-19: Gov. Lalong test positive, goes into isolation

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has tested positive to COVID-19 following a test he and members of his family carried out.

It would be recalled that at the wake of the pandemic, the Governor and his family members had twice tested negative for the virus.

This was disclosed by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, in Jos, the State Capital.

Macham said, “The test result indicated that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

“Consequently, the Governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

“As a result, the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment”, he declared.

He added that, “All State matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

The Governor urge all citizens of the State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures especially during the festive period by avoiding “large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures”.

