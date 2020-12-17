Economic austerity: Don’t give up on yourself, Nigeria, Osinbajo urges youths

…As Okorocha empowers 200 WODDI graduates

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, has urged Nigerian youths to remain resilient amidst to country’s economic crisis

Mrs Obinna job tasked the youths not to give up on themselves and the country despite the vicissitudes of life occasioned by economic austerity, but that they should soldier on as there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

Osibanjo gave the advice Tuesday, at the 2020 graduation ceremony of WODDI Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), organized by former First Lady of Imo State, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha, in Abuja.

She encouraged the over 200 graduands to change the fortunes of their family and the country by adequately utilising the skills and materials provided for them.

“I have only one thing that I need to say aside congratulating you. You are the light. And you will continue to shine brighter. As you go on with life they are so many voices that will tell you that you are not good enough, beautiful enough, rich enough, you can’t make it.

“I want you to reply that you are the light and that you will continue to shine. I want you to know that you are the light of this nation. Now you have a skill. It not for yourself.

“The money you make from the skill, the glory you get is not for you alone; it is for your family. The brightness is also for Nigeria because you are our light.

“The more you shine the more the nation shines. When we wake up in the morning we think about you. Everyone of you carry the hope of this land,” she said.

Aside the distribution of over 200 sewing machines, ovens and fashion equipment, Mrs Okorocha, disclosed that some participants acquired designing, cosmetological, fashion and employability skills.

She maintained that the gesture was geared towards simmering down the high rate of unemployment which had nudged so many bright minds into criminality.

“We the rise of Unemployment in the country, we recognize today how much the world has changed; therefore, WODDI remains committed to preparing the youths and girl child for the future, through our training to make them job providers.

“I am convinced that equipping the youth with entrepreneurial skills is a way of dealing with the pandemic of unemployment which is a major cause of poverty in our land.

“Our strategic plan and objective are to train over 5000 Nigerians in the next two years.

“God has been faithful to me and my family. I want to give them opportunity to be part of the society by empowering them,” she said.