Just In: Kano PDP Crisis: Wali Faction Expels Kwankwaso

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The factional wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano led by the former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative in the United Nations, Ambassador Aminu Wali on Thursday expelled former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso from the party.

The Wali faction announced the expulsion of Kwankwaso, leader of the Kwankwassiya Movement shortly after a Congress that brought into place a new leadership of the faction, held at Kano Foundation House, along BUK Road.

The AUTHORITY reports that the PDP in Kano has even enmeshed in leadership Tussle for too long a time, with both the Wali and Kwankwassiyya factions, laying claim to the soul of the party.

Announcing Kwankwaso’s sack from the party, the new leadership of the Wali faction alleged that the former Defence Minister engaged in gross violation of the party’s constitution.

They also accused the former presidential aspirant of anti-party activities.

However, Muhammin Bako Lamido and Garba Abdullahi Gezawa emerged chairman and Secretary of the party respectively after a Congress on Thursday.

The AUTHORITY reports that 8,717 delegates converged at the Kano Foundation House and elected 39 new Executive Members of the Party in Kano.

They facilitated the expulsion of Kwankwaso shortly after the Congress.

Speaking to journalists, the newly elected chairman, Muhammina Bako Lamido, said they have conducted fresh Congress because constitutionally the tenure of the old executives have expired.

He recalled that they formed the Interim Executive in 2018 when Kwankwaso joined the party, insisting that they remain the authentic party leadership.

“You can see that, Kwankwaso cannot speak for our party because he lack legal powers to do that, and you can check wether they have Wards, Local Governments and State Executives, they have been alone and alone, and they should remain so.”

Commenting on the recent Court judgment that recognized Kwankwaso faction as the authentic party leadership, Muhammina Bako Lamido said they have appealed the Judgement, “and as such all action must remain on the statis-quo-anti until the determination of the upper Court.”

Delegates from the 44 local government areas and 448 Wards gathered at Kano Foundation office along BUK Road to elect new leaders of the Ambassador Aminu Wali led PDP faction.