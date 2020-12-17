33 C
PMB has capacity to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges, says APC governors

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed confidence that the numerous security challenges facing the country would be resolved under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration

The Progressive Governors Forum in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by the chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, of Kebbi State to congratulate the President on his 78th birthday anniversary, expressed the Governors satisfaction with President Buhari’s leadership and patriotic roles, nothing that he has always worked for a prosperous and united Nigeria

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President
Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,
and his family to celebrate his 78th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we
celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to
a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult period we face as
a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve
our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the
country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for
your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to
work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the
initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and
a source of inspiration.” the PGF statement read.

