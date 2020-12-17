Ubah protests S/East exclusion as Senate confirms HYPADEC nominees

By Ignatius Okorocha

Despite protest against exclusion of representatives of the South East geopolitical zone in the composition of governing council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC),the Senate on Thursday confirmed Hon Ityav Joseph Tarfa (Chairman ), Mallam Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa from Kebbi as the Managing Director and six others.

Other nominees whose appointments were approved as members of the Governing Council of the commission are Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami from Kogi no State, Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara); Hon. Mikail A. Bmitosahi (Niger); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau); Engr. Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto); and Chief Utum Eteng from Cross River respectively.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswan (PDP Benue North East).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated November 25, 2020, requested the Senate to confirm the above named nominees for composition of the governing council of HYPADEC.

In his presentation, Senator Suswan, informed the Senate that petitions were received against the confirmation of nominees from Kogi and Kwara, from “concerned stakeholders from HYPADEC communities” but said “after careful consideration of the petition, the committee found it to be baseless and of no consequence to the confirmation of the nominees.”

Besides, he added that “the committee also received a letter of recommendation was received from His Royal Highness, the Oba of Jebba supporting the nomination of the Kwara State nominee.”

The committee chairman added that there was no negative security report on all the nominees and therefore recommended them for clearance by the Senate.

Meanwhile rising under Order 42 of the Senate Rules, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah protested the non inclusion of any state from the South East in the HYPADEC, arguing that it was wrong to exclude the region with huge dams from such important commission.

Nevertheless, despite efforts by the lawmaker to convince the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan to change his perception on the composition the commission, he said such inclusion could only be possible through amendment to the existing law.

In his remarks after the confirmation of the nominees, Lawan urged newly confirmed to swing into action immediately, pointing out that the commission had stayed long enough without Governing Council.