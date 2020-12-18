Ex-gov candidate slams N100 billion suit against Buhari over insecurity

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A governorship candidate on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Adamawa State, Alhaji Said Lawal Uba, has sued President Muhammadu Buhari before a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking an order of the court to compel the president to sack all Service Chiefs on their alleged failure to stem the tide of insecurity across Nigeria.

Uba, who sued Buhari on behalf of affected victims of insecurity in the northern region, is also praying the court to order the federal government to pay the sum of N100 billion to the victims as compensation for the untold hardships they have suffered.

In the law suit instituted in Abuja, the former governorship candidate contends that the law making protection of lives and properties as a major function of Buhari has been grossly violated as occasioned by the alarming rate of insecurity.

Apart from Buhari, other defendants in the court action are the Attorney General of the Federation, National Assembly, Senate President, Chief of Army staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police.

Among the reliefs sought by the plaintiff are a declaration that the respondents have failed in their responsibility to protect the lives and properties of Nigerian Citizens which led to the deprivation of lives and indiscriminate destruction of properties in the country.

“A declaration that the rights of the citizen to movement as enshrined in section 37of the Constitution has been hampered due to the failure of the respondents to adequately address the insecurity challenges in almost every part of the country thereby restricting free movement.

“A declaration that the continuing bombing of the citizens properties particularly in the northern part of the country without curbing or putting an end by the respondents is a gross violation of the rights of citizens to own properties.

“An Order directing the 1st respondent to immediately relief the 5th to 7th respondents of their duties for their inability to curb insecurity which is claiming lives and destroying properties of citizens.

“An Order directing each of the 1st to 8 respondents to tender a written apology to the Applicant within 7 days of the granting of this order in three major national dailies.

“An Order directing the respondents to pay the sum of N100 billion jointly and severally to the applicant as aggravated and exemplary damages for the unwarranted killing, kidnapping, banditry, inconveniences which the Applicant is still being subjected to by the incompetence of respondents.

In a 26 paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summon, the plaintiff averred that thousands of people were killed, maimed and injured as a result of the inability to ensure safety of lives and properties as guaranteed by the Constitution.

He further averred that another hundreds of thousands were displaced from their ancestral homes in the northern region due to acts of terrorism and banditry occasioned by the inability of the respondents to give effect to the constitutional provisions.

The matter is fixed for March 18, 2021.