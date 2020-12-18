How troops Rescued Kankara School Boys alive – DHQ

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Defence Headquarters has cited credible intelligence by gallant troops and high degree of professionalism for the rescue alive of abducted Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

The DHQ in a press release on Friday said it kept to its promise to ensure the safe return of the 344 students.

The press release by the Coordinator

Defence Media Operation, DHQ, Major-General John Enenche attributed the rescue efforts to Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI.

He said “The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity. The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.

The boys were kidnapped last Friday by gunmen on motorcycles who stormed the School a few hours after President Muhamadu Buhari arrived the state on a week long private visit.