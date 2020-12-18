33 C
Abuja
U.S. urges Nigerian govt to prosecute masterminds of Kankara schoolboys kidnapping

By John Okeke

The United States has urged the Nigerian government to hold those responsible for the kidnapping of Kankara schoolboys, accountable to the full extent of the law.

It could be recalled that Gunmen said to be Boko Haram members reportedly stormed Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on Dec. 11 and abducted over 300 students.

In a statement issued by a spokesperson, Cale Brown. U.S. Department of State condemned the abduction .

According to the U.S. State Department: “We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.”

Governor Aminu Masari had confirmed that 344 of the abducted students were released by the abductors on Thursday night.

One of the captured students said the abducted students were 520 and that some died in the course of fire fight between the abductors and the Nigerian military.

Though the abducted students has been released by their abductor Thursday.

