28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite…

Kidnapping now new enterprise in Nigeria – Soyinka

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

Health

COVID-19: Ebonyi bans large gatherings

From Angela Mbaocha

The Ebonyi State Government has placed a ban on large gatherings in the state, following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor David Umahi who disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital, also directed that all religious gatherings in the state must not exceed two hours.

He further directed the State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, and the State COVID-19 team to ensure massive sensitization and public enlightenment campaign to get the people to embrace the COVID-19 protocols.

This, according to him, would help the state not to record any case in the second wave of the pandemic.

“We must go back to observe all the protocols of COVID-19 enunciated by the Presidential Taskforce. I have directed that Church Services should not last more than 2 hours. I have also directed that we should step up our testing before the end of January”.

“We must have to accomplish the target of the Presidential Taskforce by testing at least 450 persons per Local Government. I have suspended large gathering of people in Ebonyi State. We have returned to the wearing of facemasks in all public places and in our homes.”

“During this Christmas, I am appealing that we curtail our movements. The initial night of praise will no longer hold in the state, the usual end of year party will not hold rather we are not aggregated so that we have smaller gathering that we can control”, he noted.

Recall that the National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid- 19, Dr Sani Aliyu, recently conveyed to the governor his nomination as the Covid-19 Presidential Taskforce National Champion.

He noted that the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar is saddled with the responsibility of public sensitization on multi-media platforms and community mobilization against COVID-19 which is aimed at principally promoting behaviour change among the people through information sharing and engagement that ensure decision making for compliance towards prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Plateau govt takes step to achieve UHC- Gov. Lalong

Editor

NGO urges Rivers govt to domesticate VAPP Act

Editor

Abia hospital receives N35 million ambulance, drugs donation

Editor

NPHCDA, royal fathers and the war against community transmission of Covid-19

Editor

Emerging diseases: Post Graduate College of Medical Lab Science to the rescue

Editor

NACA introduces empowerment program for people living with HIV/AIDS

Editor

Boards of Health Institutions seek private investments in the sector

Editor

COVID-19: CMD urges Committee to look inward for cure

Editor

Covid-19: Kogi Govt. Distributes Over $1 Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Consumables, Equipment To Hospitals

Editor

COVID-19: Chinese Provinces change hard emergency rules as 52,045 patients are cured

Editor

World cancer day: Group commends Ganduje’s efforts

Editor

WHO harps on domestic financing of PHCs to end TB

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More