COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of secretariat

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Following the recent media alert on the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and Imo State in particular, Governor Hope Uzodimma has ordered with immediate effect the closure of the State Secretariat with effect from today Monday, December 21 as part of his administration’s strategic approach in curtailing the menace.

Governor Uzodimma gave the directive in his statewide broadcast on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in which he outlined the dangers of the fresh spike in Covid-19 pandemic and directed that all government workers except permanent secretaries and political appointees should stay away from office till further notice.

The governor said the wearing of face masks has become critical and compulsory for every Imo indigene as Mobile Courts have been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone found without wearing a face mask.

Also, the Governor directed that no social gathering in Imo State during this Christmas should have more than 100 persons in attendance just as the attendees must observe social distancing and all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Markets and public places, the Governor noted, must also put in place wash hand facilities, sanitizers and other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

Meanwhile Sir Bob Njemanze told The Authority in Owerri that the Governor’s directive is a subtle way the Governor is using to discredit the purported NLC and TUC leadership directive for 8 days warning strike starting same Monday.