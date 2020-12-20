Covid in Sydney: New restrictions announced as outbreak grows

Australia’s most populous state has announced new restrictions for the Greater Sydney area in an attempt to contain a growing outbreak of Covid-19.

Household gatherings will be capped at 10 people and hospitality venues at 300 until Wednesday. Residents had already been told to stay at home.

The cases were found in the city’s Northern Beaches area, which entered a five-day lockdown on Saturday.

Since then Sydney residents have rushed to leave the city ahead of Christmas.

Thousands have travelled from the city in New South Wales (NSW) to the neighbouring state of Victoria. In response, Victoria will close its borders to residents of Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast from midnight. People will then face a 14-day quarantine.