Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of Sen Abe, others

By Okey Muogbo

The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been urged to uphold the recent expulsion of Senator Magnus Abe, Igo Aguma and others by the Rivers state Chapter of the APC.

A chieftain of the Party, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze stated this in a statement he issued on the issue.

Eze argued that the expulsion, which he described as overdue would be the best Christmas gift to party members in Rivers state adding that party faithful were tired of their alleged recklessness and level of impunity.

He recalled the gloom which overwhelmed the entire APC in Rivers State following the floodgate of litigation which heralded the annulled APC congresses and primary elections conducted prior to the 2019 elections, defiling all efforts at dialogue and culminating in the exclusion of the party from the polls.

The Party chieftain said the expulsion of Abe and the others had removed the gloom in the Party in Rivers state APC.

It would be recalled that several expulsions were handed down by the leaderships of the party in their various wards, endorsed by their local government executive committees and ratified by the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee.

Addressing newsmen at the State Party Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Saturday, 19 December, 2020, Rivers APC CTC Chairman, Barr. Isaac Ogbobula said the expulsion became necessary following their flagrant disregard to the provisions of the party constitution and especially, their renewed fight against the party in the wake of the inauguration of the state party CTC by the Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Eze, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) said with their forceful exit, members of the Rivers APC can now hive a sigh of relief, noting that Abe, Aguma and others clearly represents the antithesis of the true a progressive party and that “their political moorings contradicts every recognized standards of civilized behavior, international ethics and decorum.”

The party chief recalled how Abe, Aguma, Boms and others allegedly connived with the People’s Democratic Party and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in 2018, to force the party into the “very turbulent waters of legal mechanics and acrobatics which landed the Rivers APC into the unfortunate denial of participation in the 2019 general elections.”

While calling on the Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC to immediately ratify the expulsion to redeem the party’s image from the mud, Eze counseled the expelled members not to entertain the idea of hurrying to court because according to him, there is a sharp departure from the usual attitude of the court where injunctions and judgements are displayed like wares and sold to the highest bidder.

He commended party faithful across the state for their patience and commitment to the ideals of the party while the protracted internal turmoil lasted and called on the Caretaker Committee at all levels to be proactive and vigilant in their activities, stressing that the times are too serious for docility in the business of administration in partisan politics.

