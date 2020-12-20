28 C
FCTA lists education top priority programmes for 2021

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has set forth new programmes that would top the list of education plans for 2021.

Acting secretary for FCT education secretariat, malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq said in 2021 there would be introduction of virtual school, upgrading of E-Education Management Information System, inclusive education and multimedia classrooms.

He said the programmes are being considered as a way to enrich education prospect of the FCT Administration.

In his words,”the ducation secretariat is set to unveil new programmes that will further enrich education prospect of the Federal Capital Territory.

“These programmes include introduction of virtual school, upgrading of E-Education Management Information System ,EMIS, introduction of inclusive education and multimedia classrooms” he said.

Abdulrazaq disclosed this during the ‘2020 Education Secretariat Media Luncheon’ held at weekend in Abuja.

The Acting secretary and Director, Administration and Finance, explained that despite the challenges caused by the out break of COVID-19 pandemic all over the world the education sector of FCT is determined to approach it mandates creatively and deliver qualitative education services to the residents of the territory within the available resources.

He explained that the education secretariat has continued with its partnership and collaboration with various local and international partners with an aim to bridge the gaps in government funding of critical programmes and projects in FCT.

On the achievements recorded during the year under review, he disclosed that the approval has been granted and fund released by UBEC for the implementation of school farm in FCT Public Basic Schools.

Others are the second combined convocation ceremony of FCT College of Education ,Zuba were 12,969 candidates were graduated. Successful take-off of B.Ed. Degree programme in affiliation with Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

