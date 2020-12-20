Justify government’s investment, FCT minister tells Lugbe residents

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has called on Lugbe residents to justify government’s investment in their communities.

He stated this during the

commissioning of erosion control and road improvement projects in Sabon Lugbe and Kafe areas at the weekend.

In a statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said the projects were aimed at checking flooding and gully erosion problems in both communities, and they should ensure proper maintenance of the projects for the overall development of the area.

The Minister expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the various Ecological Fund projects sited in the FCT and also commended the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Ecological Fund Office for ensuring that the jobs were well done.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal said that the commissioning and handing over of the projects were expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the communities take over and exercise ownership of the projects while ensuring their maintenance and sustainability.

On his part, the representatives of residents of Kafe District Arch. Emeka Asa, commended the FCT Minister and the Ecological Fund Office for coming to their rescue, adding that the project has opened up the area to more development.

Highlight of the event was the handing over of certificates of completion of projects to the AMAC Chairman, Adamu Candido.

Also at the event were the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin, Ag Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Engr Obiora Nwankwo, Director of Engineering Services, FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed and other senior staff of the FCTA and Ecological Funds Office.