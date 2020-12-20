28 C
Education

Kogi Poly expels 34 students over exam malpractices, others

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 34 students over exam misconduct, cultism and certificate forgery.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mrs. Uredo Omale and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

The statement pointed out that the management considered reports of various committees and approved the expulsion of the 34 students after its meeting on Thursday.

The affected students were drawn from different schools and departments of the institution while some of them were part of the “Examination Magic Centre” syndicate, recently uncovered by the institution at the Sarkin Noma area in Lokoja metropolis.

According to the statement, the ‘magic centre’ was allegedly organized by one Ibrahim Ayatu, a HND II student of the Department of Accountancy and one Ayeni Clement, an ex-student of the Polytechnic.

The Board, according to the statement, approved that Ayatu should be expelled from the institution, while Ayeni should be banned from entering the polytechnic until further notice.

Similarly, one Ekele Hassan from Industrial Design (Graphics), who is also a staff of the Polytechnic, was expelled for being caught with an already answered booklet.

In addition, “Alih Kemalu and Isah Habib from the Department of Public Administration were expelled for their involvement in cultism while Nda Zubairu, a HND II student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology was also expelled for forgery of National Diploma (ND) Statement of Result from the Federal Polytechnic Idah which he used to secure HND admission into the Kogi State Polytechnic.”

“Emmanuel Oluwaseun Ojo, a HND II student of the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Engineering was also expelled for being in possession of dangerous weapons, which he attempted to use against his fellow student,” the statement added.

