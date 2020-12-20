28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite…

Kidnapping now new enterprise in Nigeria – Soyinka

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

News

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

From Chidi Asonye, Umuahia

Following the rising confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Abia state government has urged Nigerians to always observe all the necessary protocols of COVID19 as the virus is yet to be overcome.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports development, Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu made the call during a sensitization campaign on building a people of peace: working together to overcome COVID-19, held in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said the government will collaborate with the National Orientation Agency, NOA in creating awareness on the need for Nigerians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner stated this during a sensitization campaign on building a people of peace: working together to overcome COVID19 just as he commended NOA for carrying the campaign to the communities describing it as very timely.

The state Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA Abia state, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu in her speech, noted that the campaign which was inaugurated by the Director General of the agency Dr Garba Abari was aimed to create awareness by deploying War Against Indiscipline brigade volunteers for persuasive enforcement of facemask wearing and physical distancing by the citizens.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Be Strong, Former SGF Tells Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Editor

Sowore, Dasuki: Timi Frank thanks USA, says America true police of the world

Editor

Pantami woos Swedish govt for broadband infrastructure

Editor

FG announced 5 new Covid-19 cases, 6 weeks old baby inclusive

Editor

Forum proffer solution to violence in politics

Editor

WAEC Exam date: Education Minister to meet with Buhari, NGF

Editor

Nigerian Navy promotes 203 officers to senior rank

Editor

Northern Elders Forum calls for National Confab to structure Nation’s co – existence

Editor

Sen. Okonkwo Denies Joining Anambra Governorship Race*

William Orji [Author]

Ebonyi: Association urges Umahi to recruit youths into civil service

Editor

Nigerians must support govt initiatives to curb Covid-19 – PGF boss

Editor

Badeh’s murder: Six NAF personnel convicted for dereliction of duty

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More