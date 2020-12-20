Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

From Chidi Asonye, Umuahia

Following the rising confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Abia state government has urged Nigerians to always observe all the necessary protocols of COVID19 as the virus is yet to be overcome.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports development, Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu made the call during a sensitization campaign on building a people of peace: working together to overcome COVID-19, held in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said the government will collaborate with the National Orientation Agency, NOA in creating awareness on the need for Nigerians to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner stated this during a sensitization campaign on building a people of peace: working together to overcome COVID19 just as he commended NOA for carrying the campaign to the communities describing it as very timely.

The state Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA Abia state, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu in her speech, noted that the campaign which was inaugurated by the Director General of the agency Dr Garba Abari was aimed to create awareness by deploying War Against Indiscipline brigade volunteers for persuasive enforcement of facemask wearing and physical distancing by the citizens.