Support FCT water scheme, Jabi manager urges residents

By Daniel Tyokua

The Jabi Area Manager, FCT Water Board, Alhaji Habib Ahmed Kiru has called on the residents to support the efforts of FCT Administration in providing quality water supply across the territory.

He stated this during customers’ forum held for Jabi and Utako customers recently in the area.

Kiru said the huge amount being invested on water project by the present FCT Administration led by Malam Muhammad Bello needs to be appreciated through steady payment of the bills.

“Customers have the right to demand for potable water, it is also government’s right to collect or ask for bills, this will help in boosting the supply”.

The Area Manager explained that his office has done enough of sensitization on the bills and there was no need for customers not to pay.

Kiru assured customers that success will be achieved more in area of water supply if they continue to assist the government in prompt payment of bills as well as protecting of the equipment.

He said, “in production term, we produce one cubic of water that is equivalent to 1,000 litres for over N500, but we sale it to demostic customers at the rate of N80 per cubic litre. And in cubic litre if translated to 1,000 litres is equivalent to 5 drums of water, the government has subsidized it, if it is in construction site we sale it N150.

“This subsidy is to give customers relief from the economic hardship. The present FCT Administration has invested a lot in terms of expanding water infrastructure to give way for many people to have potable water”

Kiru urged the residents to help government in protecting the equipment especially in hidden areas that there are no constant human activities.

According to him, the FCT minister malam Muhammad Bello has committed himself to ensuring that the residents get the best and there is no need to disappoint him.

