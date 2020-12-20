24.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PMB as wailers’ nightmare 

NIPSS DG, Galadima dies at 58

Covid in Sydney: New restrictions announced as outbreak…

US plans to shutter remaining consulates in Russia

*Kankara Boys: Buhari commended, gets goodwill message from…

Pakistan, Nigeria seal pact to strenghten bilateral trade

ECOWAS to facilitate the signing of agreement on…

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

World

US plans to shutter remaining consulates in Russia

The Trump administration has informed lawmakers of its plan to shutter its two remaining consulates in Russia.

In a notification dated December 10, the US State Department told Congress it intends to close the consulate in Vladivostok and suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg.

Their closures would leave the US with only one diplomatic outpost in Russia — the US Embassy in Moscow — at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations and the notice comes asPresident-elect Joe Biden prepares to take the helm of the US government.

Just this week — after the notice was sent to Congress — news emerged of a widespread, ongoing cyberattack against numerous agencies of the federal government as well as a number of Fortune 500 companies. The attack is suspected to have ties to Russia.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CPPCC member from Henan makes unremitted efforts to improve ecology of Yellow River

Editor

China establishes monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent reoccurrence of poverty

Editor

Tibetan township makes big business out of traditional rugs

Editor

Policies rolled out to facilitate orderly production resumption of enterprises amid epidemic

Editor

China to provide urgent medical supplies to Italy amid fight against COVID-19

Editor

Sierra leone Parliament congratulates New ECOWAS Speaker

Editor

To contribute Chinese power to global cooperation against COVID-19

Editor

Nigerien volunteers to secure Beijing, his second hometown amid COVID-19

Editor

China’s Hainan donates 200,000 pieces of medical masks to Japan, South Korea

Editor

U.S. sanctions threaten global economic security

Editor

Young people return to hometown to vitalize farmlands in central China’s Hunan

Editor

Winter sports section of CIFTIS to promote “white economy”

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More