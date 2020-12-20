VON DG tasks youths on documentary

By Ignatius Okorocha

Director General, Voice of Nigeria ( VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu has lamented that second Republic governor of Kaduna state, late Mallam Balarabe Musa died without putting anything in black and white by way of legacy before his death.

This is even as he has challenged the youth to ensure that they write documentary on their life history for generations yet unborn.

Chief Okechukwu gave this advice at the launching of a book on “1st Responders’ Handbook on Basic Knowledge for Disaster Managers and Emergency Responders,” authored by Deputy Commandant, Anthony Nwegbo of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC).

The DG of VON while applauding the fore-sightedness of Mr Nwegbo in writing the book on disaster management, regretted that his good friend and political mentor, Late Balarabe died leaving no written work on his rich political experience for generations yet unborn.

“I was pained when my friend and mentor, Balarabe Musa died, he didn’t have anything in black and white, today Tony has demonstrated that when you have those facts-full thought, please find time to put them in black and white,” he said.

Speaking at the book launch, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu said the handbook is a good resource material for the first responders and stakeholders in the effective management of disaster situations, mitigations and control.

“It is indeed a complete document filed with necessary ingredients to enhance the capacity and capabilities of first responders.

“You will agree with me that first responders are faced with numerous challenges in the line of duty when some others have approached emergency situations in an unprofessional manner. ”

According to him,”The handbook therefore serves as a guide towards assisting first responders/ stakeholders in handling disaster situations to enhance safety and disaster management.

“There is rescue, rehabilitation, integration and reintegration of disaster victims. That is international mandate world wide of Civil Defence where ever you go. You are in charge of disaster management.”

Earlier, the author of the Handbook on Disaster Managers, Mr Anthony Nwegbo said it was his passion for emergency operation that inspired him to write the book.

“I have the passion for emergency operation. I have been in the system of emergency response for years. I have been tutored and given the enable environment to operate and so these are the motivating factors.

“The content of the book dwells more on capacity building of first responders as well as the layman who may wish to venture into rendering assistance during emergency. So, it cuts across both the professionals and lay man’s field,” he noted.

Nwegbo further explained that he had written two other books before the Handbook on Basic Knowledge for Disaster Managers and Emergency.

“Before now I had religious write-ups in Christian field titled let the Saints remain and Messengers without message. Those are the books I have written to the glory of the lord,” he said.

