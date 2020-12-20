WAEC assures of conducting credible examinations

By Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Awka

The 58th Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National committee of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has ended in Awka, the Anambra state capital with an assurance from WAEC that it’s Examinations shall continue to be credible across all levels.

At the meeting, awards were presented to first, Jonathan Awuah Nkansah, second, Ezeifemeelu Emmanuel, and third Olaiya Stephanie Oluwadara outstanding students in the 2019 WAEC examination, as well as to best schools in the examination in Anambra state among which were Marist Comprehensive College Nteje, Estate Secondary School Onitsha and Christ the King College Onitsha. As well 18 persons due for 2020 Long service award recipients received their awards.

Christ the king college, Gwagwalada, Loyola Jesuit College, FCT Abuja and Christ the king College Gwagwalada also received various awards like producing best male.candidate, producing best female candidate and Augustus Bandele Oyediran prize for best aggregate results respectively.

As well, awards were given to best public secondary school in the sciences known as WAEC/VATEBRA merit awards for Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Best overall male award went to Ugbala Uchenna Ezekiel and best female awards went to Amah Nmeoma Faith while best public secondary school went to Okpuje Secondary school Ivbieleke Owan West Edo state and best overall secondary school in all subject went to Air Force Secondary school Iyana Offa, Oyo state.

Declaring the meeting open, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano urged Nigeria National Committee of the West African Examinations Council, to take more proactive measures in fighting examination malpractices to retain its pride in West Africa.

Governor Obiano represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke while commending the efforts of the council in ensuring that WAEC examination remains the best among its contemporaries, vowed to redouble efforts towards ensuring qualitative and all inclusive education in Anambra State.

Obiano insisted that Anambra state has zero tolerance for examination malpractice and commended WAEC for conducting a hitch free 2020 examinations.

In his remarks, the Head of National Office (HNO) ,West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Mr. Patrick Areghan reiterated that the council will continue to conduct credible examinations in all schools.

Areghan said that WAEC will continue to promote academic and moral standard in all of its examinations.

He said the Council will not for any reason condone examination malpractice from any student and school as well as supervisors.

“People accused WAEC of encouraging examination malpractice. We have nothing to do with examination malpractice rather we encourage moral and academic excellence in our examinations” he said.

According to Areghan, the council arrested many supervisors, invigilators and candidates for cheating and abating malpractices during the WAEC examinations.

He also stated that the council has in the past conducted credible examinations across the country and would continue doing so.

According to him, the council has deployed information and communication technology ICT in all of its activities in the process of conducting credible examinations and it was yielding results.

“We have deployed ICT in our activities that a candidate can process his certificate online. Candidate can request for his certificate online and would be presented to him. You need not to visit our office to get your certificate again,” he said.

Chairman Nigeria National Committee, of the West African Examinations Council, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, said WAEC had taken advantage of ICT to improve its service delivery.

She said, “The Nigerian office in particular has taken advantage of ICT to improve its service delivery.

“This includes the online registration of candidates for senior school and private candidates, the deployments of social code on the certificate thereby making it impossible to falsify certificates issued by the council, adaptation of computer-based test and Item Detection Profile to stop the menace of examination malpractice.

“Also the council in Nigeria has perfected its electronic management system and online portal being employed to enable private candidates to request for their certificates online.

Hajia Binta Abdulkadir was represented by Prof Solomon Olorundare.

The Nigeria National Committee of the West African Examinations Council is the highest decision making body of WAEC in Nigeria.

The Anambra state Commissioner for Education Prof. Kate Omenugha commended the Council for it’s excellence in the conduct of examinations and promised that the state Ministry of Education will partner the Council in efforts to conduct credible examinations for Nigerians.

She expressed happiness that despite all odds ,the council still conducts and issue credible certificates to Nigerians.

Prof Omenugha thanked Obiano for giving Anambra state the opportunity to host the meeting and commended the national office of WAEC for keying into the value based education of the Obiano administration.

A non-Council member representing Nigeria on Sub-Board of Trustees of the WAEC Endowment Fund, Godwin Uzoigwe presented the awards.

Uzoigwe said since then WAEC National and Distinction/Merit awards began in 1985, two facts were of significant.

“Winners of the awards have always been high flyers whose academic excellence spanned their primary and secondary careers and who continued to blaze the trail in the best universities in Nigeria, Europe, America – the awards have thus confirmed the validity of WAEC assessment.

“No school or class of schools has the monopoly of producing brilliant candidates as village/ community schools have, once in a while, produce award winners.

The meeting attracted members of the council from all the thirty-six states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Present at the occasion include Brig Gen M A Mohammed, Director Army Education 82 Division Enugu, Traditional Ruler of Oko, Igwe Laz Ekwueme and traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka among others.

The first position candidate is from Ghana. His name is Jonathan Nkansah, who did his primary and secondary school education in Nigeria. He was presented with the overall best National Distinction Award of the West African Examination Council for 2019.

Jonathan had his nursery and primary education at Olumawu Nursery and Primary School, Abuja, while his secondary school was at Christ the King College, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Jonathan was presently studying Petroleum Engineering at Covenant University, Ota , Ogun State.

He told journalists that he was grateful to WAEC granting him what he wrote and his parents for being wonderful parents .