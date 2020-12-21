AE-FUNAI awards doctorate degree on Onwuegbu

From left:Barr Mrs Stella Onwuegbu, Engr.Dr Anayo Onwuegbu (center) and Prof Chinedu Nwajiuba,Vice chancellor, AE-FUNAI, at the event. PHOTO by Maurice Okafor

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike,popularly known as AE-FUNAI has awarded a doctorateb degree in Business Administration (honoris causa) to a former pro chancellor of the university, Sir Engr {Dr) Anayo Befford Onwuegbu, for his various services to humanity,including the institution.

Engr Onwuegbu was accorded the honour during the 5th Special convocation of AE-FUNAI held on Tuesday,December 15, at the convocation arena of the varsity,located at Ikwo,Ebonyi state.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Chinedu Nwajiuba said the university senate considered the fact that Engr Anayo Onwuegbu while as Pro chancellor of the varsity influenced the construction of the asphalted road leading into the university. He disclosed that Chief Onwuegbu also deployed earth moving equipments from his company, “ANBEEZ SERVICES LTD to various construction works of the varsity at no cost while two years after his tenure as AE-FUNAI Pro chancellor,he still went ahead to construct and donate an Engineering workshop to the university’s faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Beyond AE-FUNAI, Chief Onwuegbu,who through dint of hard work and trust in God rose to greatness, in his art of giving back to the society has awarded university scholarship to over 100 indigenous students in Nigerian universities and 250 at secondaury school level. He is a distiguished knight in the Anglican Communion, who have contributed in no smrall measure in the growth of churches across old Aguata diocese(Anambra state) and in Oji River,Enugu and Nike dioceses in the present Enugu state.

Chief Onwuegbu who is a sports lover sponsors an annual football championship for communities in Oji River local government of Enugu state,known as ™OMEIHEUKWU SUPER CUP”

He is an acknowledged technocrat but with his passion for humanity contributng immensely in the socisto economic and political development of Nigeria in all ramification. His Engineering company, ,ANBEEZ SERVICES LTD is the first indigenous company to have successfully constructed a dam with an in built Hydro power.

Responding to his award and on behalf of two other awardees, Sir Michael Okoroafor and Asiwaju Olatunde Khams Adekilekun Badmus, Engr Dr.Onwuegbu promised to give more support to the university in it’s drive to attain sophistication and the rest humanity, the much he can.

The 5th Special Convocation ceremony of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike (AE-FUNAI) convocation lecture was delivered by Mr Peter Obi, a former Anambra state Governor, with theme”Nigeria economic success of development will depend on Innovation and Entrepreuship”.

The Special Guest of honour president Muhammad Buhari was represented by the minister of Education (state) Dr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.The Enugu state Governor, Dr Lawrence Ugwuanyi, his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dr Dave Umahi, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, were guests at the convocation.

Several serving commissioners and members of state house of assembly from Enugu state,including the state commissioner for Youth and sports,Hon Manfred Nzekwe,Hon Jeff Mbah,Hon Chukwuobasi, the Oji River local government chairman,Barr Frank Udemezue,among others, witnessed the doctorate degree award on Engr Dr Anayo Bedford Onwuegbu, as a mark of honour to an illustrate son of Enugu state.