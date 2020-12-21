Community Policing : CP Habu Fetes Ganduje, Doguwa, Others With Award Of Excellence

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Lebanon Club in Bompai axis of Kano state, was unusually, but fantastically alive on Saturday night, December 19, 2020. It was the venue for the 2020 Dinner/Appreciation Night put together by Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, to show appreciation to stakeholders of Community Policing, for their contributions towards making Kano one of the most peaceful states in the country, despite its peculiarities as the commercial hub of the North and the most populous state in Nigeria.

Indeed, it was a gathering of those that matters in the society, including heads of military and para-military agencies who have been working in synergy with the police to ensure adequate security in Kano.

Apart from the beautiful and glamorous decorations that adored the venue, there were, indeed, plenty to eat and wine, as representatives of various stakeholders of Community Policing in Kano moved forward and received awards of excellence for their various roles in supporting the Kano police Command to keep policing Kano effectively.

Kano state Governor and the Chief Security Officer of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, was the first to receive the Award of Excellence from the Kano State Police Command. The Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, told the gathering that Ganduje deserve the award for his uncommon commitment towards ensuring that Kano remains peaceful. He also eulogized Ganduje for providing all necessary logistics and financial support to the police and sister security agencies in the state. Ganduje who spoke through the SSG said he was proud to work with all security chiefs in the state who have always responded in synergy to security challenges in the state. He pledged his continued support to security agencies and urged them never to relent in their resolve to keep Kano peaceful and crime-free. The Chief of Staff, Kano Government House, Hon. (Dr.) Ali Haruna Makoda, also received Award of Excellence for his unflinching support to the Nigeria Police Force.

Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa who also received an award for his logistic support to Kano state Police Command, showed appreciation to the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs for the good job they are doing in Falgore Forest and its environs which fall into his constituency—Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency. He pledged more support to the police and sister security agencies, while dedicating the Award to the people of his constituency.

More so, the state Director of Department of State Service (DSS) and heads of other security agencies in the state also received Award of Excellence and Appreciation from the police for working together and in good spirit to ensure that Kano is secured. Journalists were not left out as the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Council, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim received Award of appreciation and excellence on behalf Kano NUJ for its contributions towards security in the state through Community Policing initiatives. The Correspondents’ Chapel of Kano NUJ were specially and exceptionally recognized as the chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, was called upon to received Award of Excellence on behalf of the Chapel, which CP Habu agreed, has done so much to ensure that Kano remains peaceful and crisis-free.

The chairman of Kano Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission, Bar. Muhuyi Magaji also received Award of Excellence for his steady and consistent fight against corruption in the state. He was also appreciated for working hand in hand with the police to fight corruption in the state. Bar. Muhuyi who spoke to journalists shortly after receiving the Award described CP Habu A. Sani, as a professional crime buster who is always ready to work with patriotic and serious-minded people to get things done better. He described the occasion as, “an excellent one,” and pledged to continue working closely with the police, while discharging his duties. The Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Hon. Bappa Baba Danagundi, also joined the league of awardees as police appreciated his efforts towards ensuring normal traffic flow in Kano.

All the five Royal Fathers in the state—the Emir of Kano, Emir of Bichi, Emir of Gaya, Emir of Rano and Emir of Karaye received award each for the prominent roles they are playing to maintain peace across the state through Community Policing strategy.

The Chairman, Kano State Community Policing Committee, AIG Bashir Albasu (rtd), also received award of excellence for his fatherly advise to Kano Police Command and vital role he is playing in the state Community Policing project. AIG Albasu in appreciation praised the police and sister security agencies for maintaining peace in Kano even as neighbouring states face stupendous security challenges. The Managing Director of PAL Pharmacy, Chief Emeka Onyido, also received Award of Excellence for his sterling contribution to Community Policing in the state.

In his remarks, CP Habu expressed appreciation to all stakeholders of Kano Community Policing, saying without their efforts, the modest achievements he recorded within one year as Kano Commissioner of Police would not have been possible. According to him, since assumption of office in Kano, the Command recorded the arrest of over 3806 suspects for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, Drug trafficking and peddling, thuggery, theft, among others.

He said 117 Kidnapping Suspects, 215 Armed Robbery Suspects, 86 Fraudsters, 67 Drug Dealers, were among those nabbed by the police. He added that 3,130 Thugs (‘Yan Daba), 21 Cattle Rustling Suspects, 75 Motor Vehicles, 34 Tricycles, 53 Motorcycles and 8 Bicycles thieves were also arrested by the police within the period under review.

The Police boss further stated that 28 abduction victims, w10 Kidnapped victims, four victims of solitary confinement, and 25 trafficking victims were rescued. Within the last one year, the Command recivered over 77 different calibres of Rifles, including 18 Ak-47 Rifles, 1,837 different categories of live ammunitions and cartridges including 700GPMG chained ammunition. Other items recovered include 104 Motor vehicles, 30 Tricycles, 74 motorcycles and 6 bicycles, over 548 Cows, over 827 mobile handsets, 570 brand new stolen motor vehicles tyres valued N15,000,00.00 and 44 brand new motorcycle tyres valued N 264,000.00.

The Command also recovered 69 bags and 2,825 parcels of Indian Hemp weighing 3260.4kg and valued at N27,170,000, 13 cartons and 141 bottles of Codiene expectorant valued at N1,444,550.00 and Tramadol valued N2,400,000.00. Other items include 11 drums & 13 Jerry can of Suck and Die and 518 cartons of other different intoxicating drugs, two Point of Sale (POS) machine, 1,047 used SIM Cards, 13 different ATM Cards and Two (2) Laptop Computers, 1,869 Machetes, 64-Pointed Rods and 472 Clubs, 1958 Cartons of Dangote Branded Indomie Noodles meant for Benue state Palliative tagged CA-COVID-19 valued N4,111,800 recovered out of 3850 cartons diverted and sold out.

He added that the Command recovered 25 Gas Cylinders and two Fire Extinguishers, 11 Refrigerators, four Washing Machines, six generators sets, six sewing machine bodies, 10 ceiling and standing fans, 12 mattresses, eight stabilisers, four 25 Liters Jerry Cans containing palm oils, 11 empty drums, two luminous 220 inverter batteries, 10 boxes containing clothes, four Air Conditioners and nine pots of different sizes, among others.

CP Habu, however, expressed gratitude to the government and good people of Kano state for the support they are giving the police. He promised to identify area of weaknesses and brace up to even more challenges, while looking ahead to a better and peaceful 2021 for Kano residents.