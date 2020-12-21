27 C
Embrace technology for emergency, FCT CP charges residents

By Our Reporter

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma has charged the residents of the territory to make use of modern technology to tackle emergency situation and safe lives.

He disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a visit to the office of PrimeAlert Secure Ltd, an emergency response firm located at Central Business District.

The Commissioner urged the public to ensure adequate use of mobile technology with aim of enhancing emergency response situation in the country.

He commended the organisation for the state of art technology and equipments they have put in place to combat emergency in the nation’s capital.
While inspecting the calls center, fire service trucks and ambulance of the company Ciroma added that these would help to compliment the emergency response in the territory and secure lives.

On her own part the Head, PrimeAlert Emergency Medical Unit, Dr. Sandy Wobo said the medical department offered timely medical intervention at the touch of a button on the mobile device.

She said the application would trigger anytime the client is in a danger or distress while the ambulance response department would be notified at the speed of light.

The device is said to be bullet sensitive which will trigger off at the time of any robbery, kidnapping, accident and terrorist attack and send signal to the emergency team.

According to her ” We offer the timely medical intervention at the touch of the button . So what we do is to go out and send ambulance to our clients homes for any emergency at all as long as is medical emergency.

“Our ambulances act as mobile hospital and is just like moving our clients from a mobile hospital to a fix hospital. We have certified doctors and nurses to do this.

“The ambulances are fully equipped with oxygen infact we can deliver babies in our ambulances.

PrimeAlert is an mobile emergency app aimed to assist people to call for quick help during security attacks and other mishaps. It can aslo be installed in any of the Android phones.

