Metro

Orya Sues For Unity Among Tiv Elite

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NEXIM Bank and Frontline Contender for Governorship 2023 in Benue, Chief Roberts Ungwaga Orya has called on Tiv Leadership to thread with outmost caution in their conduct and speeches.

Orya said further that their conduct and speeches should be only geared towards the promotion of unity, peace and progress for the overall good of Tiv nation.

Chief Roberts Orya was reacting to a recently leaked audio phone conversation purportedly emanating from prominent Tiv leadership figures.
Orya described the Governor, The Tor Tiv, and The Federal Minister as the effective tripartite leadership models in Tiv nation whose public speeches speak volumes in the development or otherwise of Tiv land.

He said what Tiv Nation and its leaders have a great stake in the task of state and Nation building worthy of emulation mainly for the good and future of its children who must be guided from the current leadership as designed by God.

Orya also described Tiv as great patriots in Nation building who had hitherto excelled in various fields of life boosting with viable elements in industry, business, the military, paramilitary, top University heads, government Agencies, Departments, and classic envoys representing Nigeria in various Nations of the world.

He equally advised the followership to desist from tendencies that tend to negate the progress of Tiv land but rather become champions and architects of hardwork, excellence, fairness, progress, peace, and the paramount need to entrench dialogue as praxis for dispute resolution which are typical hallmark of the Tiv breed.

He emphasised that Benue requires selfless joint efforts from the leadership and followership alike to quicken development and give the people deserved standards of living.

