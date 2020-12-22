23.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Military refuses to join issue with Zulum over…

COVID-19: FG imposes fresh measures

Orya Sues For Unity Among Tiv Elite

Benue Minority Community Calls For Restoration Of Council…

Banditry: Operation Sahel Sanity gets extension

2020 budget: NASS won’t approve another extension request,…

2021 Budget:N/Assembly passes N13.58tri

Friday Abduction: Zulum expresses worry over routine attacks…

Community Policing : CP Habu Fetes Ganduje, Doguwa,…

*’Buhari has wiped our tears with return of…

News

Military refuses to join issue with Zulum over bribery allegation

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has refused to join issue with Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum who recently alleged that Nigerian Army personnel deployed at check points in Operation LAFIYA DOLE collect money from commuters.

A press release on behalf of the Armed Forces signed by the Coordinator
Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, Major-General John Enenche said the Nigerian Military is in no way joining issues with the Governor.

According to him “it is necessary to clarify this generalised statement against the troops who without hesitation lay down their lives for all Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to check mate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel.

“Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention. Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open air accusation to tag our gallant Nigerian Army personnel as extortioners at check points in Borno State. All personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby re-states the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19 lockdown: Police arrest, prosecute 413 offenders in Kano

Editor

Gov Sule directs Nasarawa MDAs to submit Memos via BPP

Editor

Coronavirus: Onyeama not missing in action, says Enugu APC chieftain

Editor

Investigation has commenced into Abia killing, says Akwa Ibom NSCDC

Editor

Banditry Financed Through Illegal Mining, says Army

Editor

Gowon laments erosion of values in our society

Editor

Abia LG Poll: Persons with disabilities threaten court action against ABSIEC over exclusion

Editor

Atilogwu udo : Army arrests 90 suspected robbers, oil bunkerers, child traffickers, others

Editor

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order on Anonymous Mail-in Crime Report

Editor

Family Planning: NGO identifies major challenges, advocates for support

Editor

Nigerian Airforce deploys assets to back Operation WUTAN DAJI

Editor

Gov Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula between FG, states

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More