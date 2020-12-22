Military refuses to join issue with Zulum over bribery allegation

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has refused to join issue with Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum who recently alleged that Nigerian Army personnel deployed at check points in Operation LAFIYA DOLE collect money from commuters.

A press release on behalf of the Armed Forces signed by the Coordinator

Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, Major-General John Enenche said the Nigerian Military is in no way joining issues with the Governor.

According to him “it is necessary to clarify this generalised statement against the troops who without hesitation lay down their lives for all Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to check mate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel.

“Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention. Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open air accusation to tag our gallant Nigerian Army personnel as extortioners at check points in Borno State. All personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby re-states the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.”