Access Bank brings banking to the doorstep of Nigerians with over 50,000 Closa Agents

Form John Silas Lagos

In its bid to continue driving and leading in Innovation by leveraging technology to deliver affordable and convenient banking services to the unbanked and underbanked segment of the society, Nigeria’s leading retail financial institution, Access bank Plc, has successfully commissioned and empowered over 50,000 Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across Nigeria.

Customers and non-customers of the Bank who are travelling for events or to visit loved ones during this festive season will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as Access Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country.

According to Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security and service in order to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With the recent mapping of our Closa Agents, customers and non-customers of the Bank who intend to travel to different parts of the country can now access financial services from a Closa agent near them, by simply searching for “Access Closa Agent” on Google Map instead of walking long distances in search of a branch”.

Reiterating Rob’s statement, Tolulope Oyeyipo, Head, Agency Banking, Access Bank Plc said, ” The Access Closa agent network is providing ease of access to financial services for millions of people in Nigeria. With over 50,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our customers and indeed customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner. By offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payments and account opening, our continuously growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone. We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Tolulope concluded.

Access Bank remains committed to delivering More than banking solutions to its customers leveraging the power of technology. The geographical location tagging of Access Closa agents on Google Maps through internet-connected devices is one more way the Bank is living up to its brand promise as it will assist customers and non-customers of the Bank locate and access Closa agents within their communities, truly bringing financial services closer to the people.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience. Click HERE to view the list of Access Bank Closa Agent locations and how to become an agent.