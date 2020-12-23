22.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*Insecurity: Report lauds Nigerian Army on human rights,…

50 Years Bilateral Ties : Nigeria , Jamaica…

Looking Back on 2020 with a sense of…

Second wave: FCT COVID-19 task force moves to…

Indian PM visits Kutch

PHOTO NEWS

Kano Is The Biggest Democracy In Nigeria, Says…

Gov. Wike challenge APC govt on developmental projects

IGP, media to partner for effective reportage

Criminals planning violent attacks during yuletide season –…

Cover

Criminals planning violent attacks during yuletide season – DSS

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised alarm over plans by criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

DSS Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya in a press release on Tuesday said the planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

He said the objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.

He said the DSS is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers *08132222105* and *09030002189* for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website *www.dss.gov.ng* for public communication support.

“Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.

“However, the Service advises those planning to cause chaos and damage to public peace to desist from such as it will stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.

“While assuring citizens and residents of their safety during and after the festive periods, the DGSS, Alhaji YM. Bichi fwc, with his Management and Staff, wishes all, Happy Celebrations and a Prosperous 2021.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC Congress: 16 Govs queue behind Odigie-Oyegun

Editor

We’re prepared even if Covid-19 gets to rural areas – FG

Editor

Presidency dismisses Northern Elders Forum as irritating paper tiger

Editor

Don’t use force on peaceful protesters, IGP warns officers

Editor

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over ‘lopsided’ appointments

Editor

FG delays Electricity tariff hike by three months

Editor

Special Report: KANO’S 365 DAYS of DEMOCRACY GAINS

THE AUTHORITY

2019: Obasanjo's royal father insists on Buhari

Editor

COVID-19: Halt military, police brutality against Ndigbo, ADF urges FG

Editor

222 inmates on death row in Warri Prison

Editor

Politicians behind herdsmen/farmers clashes a�� Miyetti Allah

Editor

FG converts 300 Gene Xpert machines to test Covid-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More